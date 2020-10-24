Login
Man, Girlfriend Left Bleeding After Vicious Beating Over 'Trump 2020' Flag

By Erin Coates
Published October 24, 2020 at 10:55am
Two people were beaten in Oklahoma City after a fight broke out at a gas station Oct. 19 over a flag supporting President Donald Trump.

A victim and a witness told KOCO-TV that the fight was politically motivated and broke out over a Trump 2020 flag that was displayed on the back of a truck.

The truck had pulled into a gas station in Bricktown early Monday morning before the altercation.

“The victim stated he and some other people pulled up to a gas pump,” Sgt. Megan Morgan of the Oklahoma City Police Department said in a media conference.

“That’s when a verbal altercation ensued between the victim and the suspect.”

Police say the argument turned violent and the victim and his girlfriend were both “punched so hard that the man was bleeding from his nose, mouth and both eyes,” KOCO reported.

He had to get 28 stitches in his forehead, according to a GoFundMe set up for him by friends.

Are you surprised by this violence?

The “Trump 2020” flag was also ripped off the truck.

“Officers attempted to speak with the remaining motorcycle riders which were on scene, however they were uncooperative in nature refusing to provide any of the suspect’s possible information and cited the usual anti-police rhetoric,” the police report said.

The incident is still under investigation and police ask anyone with information about the other suspects to call the department.

Some people have reacted violently to Trump supporters flying flags in support of the president’s re-election campaign.

An alleged Black Lives Matter supporter was being held without bond after police say he fired a shotgun at Trump supporters who drove by in a pickup truck and honked their horn at him.

Douglas Kuhn was booked at the White Marsh Precinct in Kingsville, Maryland, after the Saturday incident, WJZ-TV said.

Neal Houk and his son were driving a pickup truck with a large sign supporting Trump’s re-election campaign, CBS News reported.

Houk said they honked their horn in a good-natured manner at Kuhn, who was putting up a Black Lives Matter sign in his yard.

“He reached down. He had a shotgun right there, pulled it out and pointed it right at [the truck],” Houk said.

“We see what’s going on in the country, and I really didn’t expect it right here at home.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
