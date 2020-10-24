Two people were beaten in Oklahoma City after a fight broke out at a gas station Oct. 19 over a flag supporting President Donald Trump.

A victim and a witness told KOCO-TV that the fight was politically motivated and broke out over a Trump 2020 flag that was displayed on the back of a truck.

The truck had pulled into a gas station in Bricktown early Monday morning before the altercation.

“The victim stated he and some other people pulled up to a gas pump,” Sgt. Megan Morgan of the Oklahoma City Police Department said in a media conference.

“That’s when a verbal altercation ensued between the victim and the suspect.”

TRENDING: Shapiro Brutally Schools AOC with History Lesson After Her Clueless Comment on Expanding the Court

A man beaten and left bloody after a fight broke out over his Trump 2020 flag. pic.twitter.com/eBDmlWSPwS — Erin Beu (@KOCOErin) October 21, 2020

Police say the argument turned violent and the victim and his girlfriend were both “punched so hard that the man was bleeding from his nose, mouth and both eyes,” KOCO reported.

He had to get 28 stitches in his forehead, according to a GoFundMe set up for him by friends.

Are you surprised by this violence? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 4% (154 Votes) 96% (3947 Votes)

The “Trump 2020” flag was also ripped off the truck.

“Officers attempted to speak with the remaining motorcycle riders which were on scene, however they were uncooperative in nature refusing to provide any of the suspect’s possible information and cited the usual anti-police rhetoric,” the police report said.

The incident is still under investigation and police ask anyone with information about the other suspects to call the department.

Some people have reacted violently to Trump supporters flying flags in support of the president’s re-election campaign.

An alleged Black Lives Matter supporter was being held without bond after police say he fired a shotgun at Trump supporters who drove by in a pickup truck and honked their horn at him.

RELATED: Man Arrested for Allegedly Brandishing Weapons at Trump Rally

Douglas Kuhn was booked at the White Marsh Precinct in Kingsville, Maryland, after the Saturday incident, WJZ-TV said.

Neal Houk and his son were driving a pickup truck with a large sign supporting Trump’s re-election campaign, CBS News reported.

Houk said they honked their horn in a good-natured manner at Kuhn, who was putting up a Black Lives Matter sign in his yard.

“He reached down. He had a shotgun right there, pulled it out and pointed it right at [the truck],” Houk said.

“We see what’s going on in the country, and I really didn’t expect it right here at home.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.