Man Goes to Extreme Lengths After Multiple Trump Yard Signs Are Stolen

By Erin Coates
Published September 15, 2020 at 12:50pm
A man in New Bedford, Massachusetts, has set up an electric wire fence on his front line to protect his “Trump 2020” yard signs.

John Oliveria, who is a member of the New Bedford School Committee and a lifelong resident of the community, said that the fence was necessary after six of his signs were stolen, WJAR-TV reported.

“I’m just trying to make a statement and say what I believe in,” he said.

While his Trump signs were stolen, a sign encouraging people to vote wasn’t touched.

The man who has lived in New Bedford his entire life, except for during 20 years in the U.S. Navy, said that he recently became a Republican.

“I believe in the president. Obviously people didn’t like it,” Oliveria said after his signs started disappearing.

“Horse wire carries a charge. Certainly will send a message.”

He added, “It’s a shame that I have to do this.”

Two weeks after the electric fence was installed, Oliveria’s signs have been left alone.

The New Bedford man says that everyone is entitled to their own political beliefs and those opinions should be respected.

“Our country is about different opinions and being able to voice those opinions in a fair and equitable manner and when you’re taking people’s signs, that’s not fair and equitable,” he said.

“You have to be able to respect each other because we’ll never get anything accomplished if you don’t.”

“Don’t mess with my right to free speech,” Oliveria added.

Have yard signs in your neighborhood been vandalized or stolen?

This is not the first altercation that has occurred because of a campaign sign in support of President Donald Trump.

A woman in Boulder, Colorado, allegedly assaulted a 12-year-old boy during an altercation over the Trump sign he was carrying.

The boy was attacked while riding his bicycle and police said the suspect began punching the boy in the back of the head and on his arms with a closed fist.

“I didn’t want any conflict, anything,” the child told KMGH-TV. “I just wanted to show what I believe in.”

