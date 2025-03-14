Man Hit by Train and Crumpled Underneath It - Seconds Later, Camera Catches Miraculous Sight

A man in Peru is lucky to be alive after a train ran over him Saturday.

The Associated Press posted security camera footage of the moment that evening in the Ate district of Lima, Peru.

Despite being clearly run over by the massive train as it was coming to a stop, the man walked away, appearing almost uninjured.

WARNING: The following video shows scenes of a frightening accident that some may find disturbing.

The footage shows him apparently asleep with his head propped the tracks as the freight train approached. As it rolled past, the man’s body appeared to be struck, spinning him underneath the cars as the train slowed to a stop.

The video then showed the man, getting up unassisted and walking over to a curb as concerned onlookers tried to help him. He looked dazed and rattled by what had just happened, but he was conscious and mobile and appeared to still have all his body parts attached.

People identified the man as 28-year-old Juan Carlos Tello.

General Javier Avalos of Ate was quoted by Agence France Presse as saying Tello was apparently in a “state of intoxication.”

He said Tello “fell asleep along the train tracks and did not feel the train coming.”

The man’s only reported injuries were to his left arm.

Nothing from the footage suggested that what happened to Tello was survivable.

The fact that he survived remains incredible, but walking away without any serious injuries is a miracle.

It’s one type of accident that is always serious, though not always fatal.

In June 2017, former UFC Welterweight Champion Matt Hughes was struck by a train while driving his truck in Raymond, Illinois.

Hughes suffered head trauma and serious injuries, according to a report at the time from CBS Sports.

Sportskeeda reported this week on Hughes’ lingering brain and spinal cord injuries from that accident, quoting Dr. Faisal Rehman, who said, “It’s the worst form of head injury, being hit head-on in a motor vehicle accident. And your head hits the window or hits the side of the car, your brain is shaken and you get [severe] brain injuries … [Hughes] may have had something diffuse axonal injury, where the nerves in the brain are basically get sheared.”

Rehman clarified he had not personally looked at Hughes’ medical scans, but added, “Based on what I have observed, I’m concerned that that may have happened.”

Hughes made an appearance at a UFC event in St. Louis, Missouri months after the tragic accident to cheers and support as fans and officials understood the severity of the collision and all that Hughes had gone through since that moment.

Hughes’ story goes to show how lucky Tello was that evening.

Where Hughes suffered brain injuries and endured a long road to recovery from an accident that will forever change him, Tello appeared to walk away relatively unscathed.

If he believes in God, he should be thanking him.

