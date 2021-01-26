Now that his time serving as vice president has ended, Mike Pence’s political career seems uncertain — but his future is grounded in Christ.

In recent weeks, Pence alienated both political parties by refusing to throw out state-certified Electoral College votes or invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. The decision to deny both sides what they wanted may have left Pence without a political party to support him going forward.

As USA Today reported, conservative legal scholar John Yoo said the display would undoubtedly leave Pence as a “man without a home.”

Even if this is the end of his political career, however, Pence has dedicated his life to achieving a far greater reward. By remaining loyal to his faith and principles, the former vice president will always have an eternal home in heaven.

Pence’s convictions were put to the test when ardent Trump supporters, and even the president himself, tried to persuade him to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

According to The New York Times, Trump called Pence on Jan. 6, before he went to the Capitol to oversee the electoral vote count. He reportedly warned that the vice president could either be remembered as a “patriot” for reversing the election results or “go down in history as a p***y.”

In a statement released the same day, Pence refused, saying that he did not have “unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not.” Even as rioters descended on the Capitol in an effort to prevent the election from being certified, Pence urged lawmakers to continue counting the votes.

Despite evidence that the rioters had called for his death, The Washington Post reported that Pence declined to leave the Capitol after protesters breached the building. Throughout the ordeal, Pence was also in close contact with military and congressional leaders about bringing in the National Guard to secure the Capitol grounds.

When order was restored later that night, Pence addressed the Senate to praise the country for its resilience and condemn the rioters “in the strongest possible terms.”

“To those who wreaked havoc in our Capitol today: You did not win. Violence never wins. Freedom wins,” Pence said.

“And this is still the people’s house. And as we reconvene in this chamber the world will again witness the resilience and strength of our democracy.”

Yoo went on to recognize Pence as “one of the few heroes in all of this,” commending the vice president for his self-sacrificing choice of duty over attempts to satisfy the desires of Trump’s political base.

“He must have realized that that meant he was foreclosing any future career in electoral politics,” the legal scholar said.

Pence’s decision to uphold the election may have cost him the vote of Trump supporters he would need to win the White House should he run for president in 2024. Conversely, his connection to the former president may have also isolated him from moderate Democrats and Republicans looking to purge the previous administration from people’s memories.

The former vice president chose principle over politics again on Jan. 12, after Democrats attempted to use the Capitol incursion to justify removing Trump from office in his administration’s final days. According to The New York Times, the House voted 223-205 that day to adopt a resolution that would urge Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment.

The 25th Amendment to the Constitution allows the vice president, working with the executive Cabinet, to remove a president from office if he is no longer capable of performing his duties.

In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Jan. 12, Pence wrote that the 25th Amendment did not apply in that case. He also urged her to reach above vindictiveness and personal vendettas for the sake of the American people.

“The Bible says that ‘for everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose under heaven…a time to heal, … and a time to build up.’ That time is now,” he wrote.

“In the midst of a global pandemic, economic hardship for millions of Americans, and the tragic events of January 6th, now is the time for us to come together, now is the time to heal.”

Standing by his call for unity, Pence attended President-elect Joe Biden’s swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 20. Almost a week before the inauguration, he had also offered congratulations to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

While questions remain regarding what this new, post-Trump chapter will mean for Pence, the integrity he displayed the past four years is proof of a man guided by God.

Pence may or may not ascend to the nation’s highest office one day, but his faith has already secured him a place in the Kingdom of Heaven.

