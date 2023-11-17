Brainwashed by mainstream media and each other, some people really do suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome. They truly believe Trump is an existential threat to the American way of life.

Others jump on the Never Trump bandwagon as a means to personal gain. They use fear in a bid for power. Sometimes it’s difficult to distinguish between the two.

That’s the case with Yevgeny “Eugene” Vindman. Remember him? He’s the retired Army colonel who — along with his twin brother Alexander — first blew the whistle when then-President Donald Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to open an investigation involving Joe Biden’s dealings in his country, according to the Washington Post.

The whistleblower brothers’ actions ultimately resulted in President Trump’s first impeachment.

On Thursday, Vindman announced he will be running for Congress as a Democrat to replace Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger, who has decided to run for governor in 2025 instead of seeking re-election in the battleground Virginia 7th district, according to NBC News.

Vindman is the first Democrat to jump into the race. Several Republicans launched campaigns even before Spanberger announced she would not be seeking re-election.

Vindman is banking on name recognition as an enemy of Trump to catapult him into political power in this competitive race. In a campaign kick-off statement, he named Trump as a reason for launching his campaign.

“Soldiers are trained to run towards fire, no matter the personal cost,” Vindman said.

“That’s why I’m running for Congress – to defend our nation against the clear and present danger of Donald Trump and the 147 members of Congress who voted to overthrow the will of the American people. We need leaders with honesty, experience, and judgment.”

Vindamn’s mission is to “defend democracy, fight Trump and MAGA extremists” according to a post by his brother Alex on X.

It looks like Vindman got the liberal memo that Orange Man is bad, Trump is a “clear and present danger” and, by implication, so is anyone else who supports him, including the 147 Congress members who objected to the 2020 election that Biden reportedly won fair and square.

That’s what Vindman’s running on — fear of Trump. That’s what all the Democrats are running on. They don’t have much else to go with. The economy stinks, the world’s on fire and all Mumbling Joe can do is think about the Green New Deal.

Instead of substance, the Democrats run on emotion. Sadly, it works on a lot of people. Our schools aren’t what they used to be. Critical thinking and common sense have taken a back seat to social justice and gender ideology. This isn’t your grandma’s America.

The Democrats know this because they engineered it. They play the long game and they seem to be winning. But they haven’t won.

Vindman added some platitudes to his statement after dropping the Fear Trump bomb, according to the Augusta Free Press.

“I want America to remain the land of opportunity, a refuge for families like mine, where hard work makes a difference, truth prevails, rights are protected, and we are all free to be who we are and pursue our dreams,” Vindman said. “I want the next generation to have all the opportunities Cindy and I had, beginning with good, safe schools preparing them for jobs in a flourishing economy.”

Vindman is touting his and his family’s military experience and the fact that his father, a Jewish man, left the Soviet Union for the freedom of the United States, according to the Post.

Brother Alex Vindman famously appealed to his father when testifying before Congress against Trump. “Dad, my sitting here today … is proof that you made the right decision 40 years ago to leave the Soviet Union and come here to the United States. Do not worry, I will be fine for telling the truth.”

Blah, blah, blah. It’s all designed to get an emotional response.

If the Vindmans wanted the truth to prevail, they’d both come out and admit Trump’s first impeachment — the one they are in many ways responsible for — was a sham.

Biden’s hands aren’t clean when it comes to Ukraine. Hunter was getting large chunks of money from a corrupt Ukrainian company called Burisma and Daddy Joe was throwing his weight around in what looked like an effort to help Burisma keep paying his son.

In other words, Trump’s call for an investigation into Biden’s dealings in Ukraine was warranted. It was a perfect call. Maybe they have a different definition of truth in Ukraine — that which buys political expediency.

Does either Vindman really fear Trump? It’s hard to say. What is certain is that Eugene wants you to fear him, in the hopes it wins him an election.

