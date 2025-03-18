Man Learns Painful Lesson After Attempt to Torch 3 Tesla Chargers Literally Backfires

So, on the alleged laundry list of “resistance” items to the Trump administration this time around: The left can vandalize cars, firebomb Tesla charging stations, terrorize Jews on college campuses, “swat” conservative media personalities, and support Islamic terrorists.

But remember: President Donald Trump and Elon Musk are the bad guys.

In the latest example of liberal “empathy” somehow seeming a great deal less empathetic than one might hope, a 24-year-old man named Daniel Clarke-Pounder is facing federal charges after allegedly trying to use Molotov cocktails to burn Tesla chargers in North Charleston, South Carolina, according to WCBD-TV.

Clarke-Pounder, police say, threw the firebombs after painting an anti-Trump, pro-Ukraine graffito near the chargers.

The arrest comes as Teslas have become popular targets for liberal vandals — leading to potentially higher insurance rates for owners, according to Inside EVs.

In this case, however, Clarke-Pounder went far beyond just a bit of vandalism.

“North Charleston officers responded March 7 to a Tesla charging station on Tanger Oulet Boulevard around 7:15 p.m. following reports of a suspected arson,” WCBD reported. “When they arrived, witnesses explained a White man in a grey jacket/hoodie with a black face mask spray-painted ‘F*** Trump, long live Ukraine’ in red next to the Tesla charging stations near the area.”

“Authorities said the man then threw Molotov cocktails made out of beer bottles at the charging stations, damaging them, before leaving the scene,” the report added.

The police report said that “[w]itnesses advised that the suspect had accidentally caught their own back on fire while throwing the devices.”

Should Clarke-Pounder be imprisoned for a felony if found guilty? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (45 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Clarke-Pounder, a resident of James Island, South Carolina, was arrested and charged with arson of property in interstate commerce, according to WCSC-TV. The charge can carry up to 20 years in prison if he’s convicted.

BREAKING: Daniel Clarke-Pounder, 24, of James Island, SC, was arrested and charged with arson for throwing Molotov cocktails at a Tesla charging station. pic.twitter.com/RdiUEqOZXs — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) March 15, 2025

In Clarke-Pounder’s case, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives got involved after it became clear his alleged firebombing of the three Tesla chargers appeared to be politically motivated.

“While we will defend the public’s right to peaceful protest, we will not hesitate to act when protest crosses the line into violence and mayhem,” said acting U.S. Attorney Brook B. Andrews. “These kinds of attacks have no place in our community. We are grateful for the prompt response of our first responders and law enforcement.”

“We must remain united in our commitment to safety and respect for all, regardless of political differences,” Andrews added.

The arrest and charges were reported last week, making it the latest outrage in the parry of “resistance” we’ve seen from the Democrats.

Vandalism of Teslas? Check. Firebombing charging stations, too? Check, allegedly. Swatting conservative figures? Check as well:

I want to address the alarming rise in ‘Swatting’ incidents targeting media figures. The FBI is aware of this dangerous trend, and my team and I are already taking action to investigate and hold those responsible accountable. This isn’t about politics—weaponizing law enforcement… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) March 14, 2025

But remember what’s important to the leftist “resistance”: Free Mahmoud Khalil, the Hamas-linked leader of Columbia University’s anti-Semitic, pro-terrorist protests:

Free Mahmoud Khalil. pic.twitter.com/o9AkeXaYyh — Senate Judiciary Democrats 🇺🇸 (🦋 now on bsky) (@JudiciaryDems) March 10, 2025

There’s a through-line here: With each affront to decency, the Democrats and the left lose more and more voters who are fed up with assaults on common sense. Thus, as the center gets off the Democrat boat, it leans even further to port (that’s to the left on a ship, for those of you with a Common Core education), meaning a reinforcing cycle of worse and worse decisions.

So, naturally, this guy thinks that firebombing a Tesla supercharger station was worth the possible 20 years in prison. (Allegedly, cough cough.)

And of course his associated vandalism was in support of Ukraine. The law is no impediment when “resistance” is involved. This seems amazing now. Four years from now, sadly, it may seem amazingly mild.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.