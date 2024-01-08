Share
News

Man Who Lunged at Las Vegas Judge Brought Back to Court in Shackles, Mask and Prison Mitts

 By The Associated Press  January 8, 2024 at 11:11am
Share

The same judge accosted by a defendant in a Las Vegas courtroom last week sentenced her attacker Monday to up to four years in prison in an unrelated case.

Deobra Delone Redden leaped over the bench and attacked Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus in her courtroom Wednesday after trying to convince the judge he was turning around his violent past.

The sentence handed down Monday was in connection with a baseball bat attack on a person last year.

Redden stood in court in shackles with a mask on his face and orange mitts on his hands, flanked by a group of jail officers.

His lawyer, Caesar Almase, declined to comment outside the courtroom.

Trending:
Top JPMorgan Strategist Predicts When Biden Will Drop Out of 2024 Election

In the attack last week, Redden had to be wrestled off the judge by several court and jail officers and courtroom staff members — including some who were seen throwing punches.

One courtroom marshal was hospitalized for treatment of a bleeding gash on his forehead and a dislocated shoulder.

Redden launched himself at the judge just after asking for leniency and describing himself as “a person who never stops trying to do the right thing no matter how hard it is.”

Should Redden face the maximum penalty for attacking a judge?

When it became clear Holthus was going to sentence him to prison time, the court marshal moved to handcuff Redden and take him into custody. That’s when the defendant started yelling expletives and charged forward as people in the courtroom audience began to scream.

Redden vaulted a defense table, dove over the judge’s bench and landed atop Holthus.

The video showed the judge falling back against a wall and an American flag toppling on them.

WARNING: The following video contains violence that some viewers may find disturbing.

Related:
MSNBC Journalist Quits Rather Than Accept Demotion at Network: 'My Final Episode'

Redden “supermanned over the judicial bench,” Jerry Wiese, the court’s chief judge, said in describing the event.

Holthus suffered some injuries but was back to work the next day.

Wiese credited court clerk Michael Lasso for acting quickly to protect the judge, saying he was the “primary person” who pulled Redden off “and probably kept her from having more severe injuries.”

Redden has a long criminal history that includes numerous violent offenses.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




MSNBC Journalist Quits Rather Than Accept Demotion at Network: 'My Final Episode'
Man Who Lunged at Las Vegas Judge Brought Back to Court in Shackles, Mask and Prison Mitts
This Is Huge: Something Telling Happened Three Times Before Blowout on US Jetliner
Five Trapped in Expansive Cave, Rescuers' Plan Underway
US Airline Grounds All Boeing 737 Max 9 Jetliners After Frightening Inflight Failure
See more...

Conversation