Man Lures 6-Year-Old Girl to Abandoned House, Troop of Monkeys Soon Makes Him Regret It: Report

A troop of monkeys is being credited for reportedly saving a young girl from the clutches of a man who lured her into an abandoned house.

On Sept. 21, the unidentified man allegedly found a 6-year-old girl in Baghpat, India, and brought her into an abandoned home, according to The Times of India.

There, the girl’s parents said, the suspect began to remove her clothes in an attempt to sexually assault her.

The attempted rape was thwarted when, according to the girl, a troop of monkeys appeared and aggressively charged the suspect. The simians’ surprise offensive sent him running.

According to The Times of India, the little girl told her parents about the attempted assault and how the monkeys “saved her” from the suspect.

“My daughter was playing outside when the accused took her away,” the girl’s father told the Times.

“The man could be seen in nearby CCTV footage, walking on a narrow lane with my daughter,” he continued. “He is yet to be identified though.

“He also threatened my child that he would kill me. … My daughter would have been dead by now if the monkeys had not intervened.”

Local police are pursuing the case, noting the primates’ part in the thwarting of the alleged crime.

“We’ve heard about the incident involving monkeys and are investigating the matter,” Harish Bhadoria, an officer from the Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat police circle, told the Times.

“Following the parents’ complaint, [a First Information Report] was registered under [Indian Justice Code] sections 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 76 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) and the Pocso Act,” Bhadoria continued.

“More sections will be added if needed,” the officer said. “We’re trying to identify and nab the accused.”

While the parents of this Baghpat girl appear to have monkeys to thank for their daughter’s safety, simians on the subcontinent are not entirely benevolent.

Two years ago, a troop of monkeys in Baghpat abducted a 2-month-old boy and drowned him.

According to The Times of India, the primates snatched the sleeping infant from beside his grandmother. The baby was found drowned in a nearby water tank hours later.

A second deadly incident in Baghpat happened in March 2023, when aggressive monkeys chased a 13-year-old girl to her death.

ETV Bharat reported, the teen girl was doing work on the terrace when the violent troop surrounded her and launched an attack.

The monkeys inflicted serious injuries on the girl, and she fell from the terrace as she attempted to escape the furious attack. Officials said she died on the spot.

Yet another incident played out in Baghpat in 2018, when monkeys stoned an elderly man to death.

According to The Times of India, monkeys targeted a 72-year-old man who was collecting wood, raining down bricks stripped from a nearby building. The man suffered serious blows to his head and chest, leading to his death at an area hospital shortly after the assault.

His family filed a formal complaint, with the monkeys listed as the accused.

“These rogue monkeys are the real culprits and must pay for it,” the deceased man’s brother said. “We have given a written complaint against monkeys, but police don’t seem to be convinced enough to convert it into a [First Incident Report].”

