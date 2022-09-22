Man Who Mowed Down 'Republican' Teen Walks Free After 2 Days in Jail

In North Dakota, 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson died after Shannon Brandt hit him with his car and admitted that he did so because they had had “a political argument.” But after being arrested and placed in jail, Brandt was released on Tuesday since he posted his $50,000 bond.

After his release, Brandt’s lawyer was unable to be reached for comment, Fox News reported.

North Dakota’s bail bond laws allow an individual to be released once they have been processed in jail (mugshots, fingerprints, bail set) and then the bail has been paid, the Bail Bonds Network reported.

“Once the bail bond amount is confirmed, it can be paid by you or a loved one in full by using cash or property as collateral. You may also use a bail bonds agent from North Dakota who will post the bond at the local jail. At this time the release process begins and typically takes anywhere from one to two hours to complete,” Bail Bonds Network outlined.

Radical leftist Shannon Brandt killed an 18-year-old for being a Republican. Spoiler alert, this isn’t an isolated incident. pic.twitter.com/0TrzufzZ0F — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) September 22, 2022



The details of how exactly Brandt’s bail was posted and who posted it are unknown.

However, Brandt still faces charges of criminal vehicular homicide and driving under the influence, KVLY-TV reported.

According to court documents, 41-year-old Brandt called 911 around 2:35 a.m. on Sunday morning. He reported that he had hit a pedestrian that he alleged was threatening him.

“Brandt stated that the pedestrian called some people and Brandt was afraid they were coming to get him. Brandt admitted to State Radio that he hit the pedestrian and that the pedestrian was part of a Republican extremist group,” the court document said, according to Fox.

Do you think Republicans are facing new threats of violence? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1180 Votes) No: 1% (11 Votes)

The court documents also noted that Ellingson had reportedly called his mom before the incident and asked her if she knew who Brandt was, KVLY reported.

Ellingson’s mother said she did know Brandt and was going to come to pick up Ellingson, the news outlet reported.

The court document went on to outline the sequence of events and reported that Ellingson called his mother once again after the initial phone call, telling her that “he” or “they” were chasing him, according to KVLY.

After being struck by Brandt’s vehicle, Ellingson was taken to Carrington Hospital and was pronounced dead there, KVLY reported.

Brandt later admitted to the police that he had hit the pedestrian and then left the crash scene. After that, he returned again to call 911 but then decided to leave again before the police arrived.

Police found Brandt at his home which was about 12 minutes from where the Ellingson had been hit, KVLY reported.

Brandt also admitted to authorities that he has been drinking.

A breathalyzer test found that his blood-alcohol level was above 0.08, which is the legal limit in North Dakota, according to Fox.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.