Man Notices Signs of Break-in, Realizes 900-Pound Safe Did All the Work for Him

Instead of the burglar getting the safe, the safe got the burglar.

Usually, when break-ins go wrong, there’s a homeowner with a gun who scares off the invaders. This case was different, according to Marion, Indiana, police.

On March 12, Marion homeowner George Hollingsworth saw that the door frame to his garage had been damaged, according to a Marion police statement.

Hollingsworth did not see anything obviously wrong, but decided that since the garage was more than a little cluttered, he would give it a good going-over the next day to see if something was missing.

Instead, something was added.

Underneath an antique, 900-pound floor safe that had been on floor jacks, Hollingsworth found the body of a dead man.

“My mind couldn’t comprehend it. This can’t be real. It’s like some strange tale,” he said, according to WXIN.

At first, no one believed him,

“I came in and told my wife, ‘I think we’ve got a dead body out there.’ She thought I was kidding,” Hollingsworth told the station.

The first officer on the scene was also uncertain, Hollingsworth said.

“The officer walked in and said, ‘Buddy. Hey buddy,’ I’m thinking, ‘He’s dead. Come on now,'” Hollingsworth said.

Fire crews eventually lifted the safe off the corpse, whom police later identified as Jeremiah A. Disney, 28, of Marion.

Hollingsworth said he did not know Disney.

Hollingsworth said the incident baffled him.

“I don’t understand why they would do that. There’s nothing in it. It’s empty. It’s just one my dad had,” he said.

Breaking into people’s homes can be a notoriously risky business for criminals, but Hollingsworth said nothing in the garage was worth dying for.

“I would have rather seen him steal stuff and get out than die like that,” he told WXIN. “What a horrible way to die.”

