'That Man Was Too Old': Charlamagne Hammers Ex-DNC Chair in Face-to-Face Interview Over Biden Handling

The radio host known as “Charlamagne tha God” pressed former Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison on “The Breakfast Club” Friday for not pushing former President Joe Biden to drop out of his 2024 reelection campaign.

Biden did not withdraw from his campaign for a second term until July 21, 2024, following a disastrous debate the previous month that prompted pressure for him to drop out from his party.

When Harrison said on the show that it was a “bunch of baloney” that the DNC gets to choose the party’s presidential candidate, Charlamagne pushed back.

“Stop it, Jaime,” Charlamagne said. “That’s not baloney… You can tell the truth.”

Harrison asserted that he was being truthful.

“If I’m the DNC chair, what power do I have to pick?” the former DNC chair asked.

“Like people said, ‘Well, you could have told Joe Biden to not run.’ Like seriously?”

“You could have and should have,” Charlamagne retorted.

Harrison suggested Biden would not have listened if he had asked him to drop out.

However, Charlamagne noted that Biden ultimately reached the decision to drop out after pressure, saying, “Everybody should have told him earlier.”

The former DNC chair argued that Biden only dropped out because he realized staying in the race was causing division within the Democratic Party.

“Stop it, Jaime. You’re not beholden to them no more. That man was too old,” Charlamagne responded.

“Everybody knew he was too old. He should have been a transitional president from the beginning.”

“I get all of that. But you know what? Somebody should have stepped up,” Harrison said.

“If people thought that Joe Biden was too old, then some real people should have stepped up and said, ‘You know what? I’m going to run.’”

Charlamagne noted that former Democratic Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips challenged Biden, but asserted the Democratic Party “kicked him out.”

While Harrison suggested Phillips was not a “serious” candidate, Charlamagne said that wasn’t relevant.

Republicans, and voters more broadly, had raised doubts about Biden’s health as far back as his 2020 campaign.

Harrison was far from the only Democrat supporting Biden’s reelection bid in 2024. Democrats even chanted, “Four more years!” during the former president’s March 2024 State of the Union address.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.