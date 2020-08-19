Man Who Had Oval Office Affair with Intern Condemns Trump's Use of Oval Office

In remarks that aired Tuesday during the second night of the Democratic National Convention, former President Bill Clinton, who infamously engaged in a sexual relationship with a White House intern during his presidency, criticized the way that the Oval Office has been used during President Donald Trump’s presidency.

“Donald Trump says we’re leading the world,” the former president said.

“Well, we are the only major industrial economy to have its unemployment rate triple,” he added.

Clinton went on to claim Trump’s Oval Office is full of “chaos.”

“At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center. Instead, it is a storm center, there’s only chaos. One thing never changes, his determination to deny responsibility and shift the blame. The buck never stops there,” @BillClinton says of Trump at #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/EvK1OgqHqT — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) August 19, 2020

“At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center,” Clinton said.

“Instead, it’s a storm center. There’s only chaos. Just one thing never changes — his determination to deny responsibility and shift the blame.

“The buck never stops there.”

Clinton did not mention anything about the controversy that erupted during his own presidency.

While the married Clinton initially denied — under oath — that he engaged in a sexual relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, he eventually admitted to the truth.

“I did have a relationship with Miss Lewinsky that was not appropriate,” he told Americans in August 1998, according to The Washington Post.

“In fact, it was wrong. It constituted a critical lapse in judgment and a personal failure on my part for which I am solely and completely responsible.”

“I know that my public comments and my silence about this matter gave a false impression,” the then-president added.

“I misled people, including even my wife. I deeply regret that.”

Lewinsky has said that she and Clinton engaged in sexual relations in the White House, but never in the Oval Office.

“No monkey business happened in the Oval Office proper,” she said in “The Clinton Affair,” a 2018 docuseries, according to Yahoo.

“We would talk — and maybe flirt here and there — but no sexual activity happened in the Oval Office,” Lewinsky added.

“He [had] a private personal office that is off to the side that consists of a back study, a dining room, a little pantry and a bathroom. That’s where every intimate encounter took place.”

Clinton, for his part, said in the 2020 Hulu docuseries “Hillary” that he had an affair with Lewinsky to manage his anxieties.

“You feel like you’re staggering around — you’ve been in a 15-round prizefight that was extended to 30 rounds, and here’s something that’ll take your mind off it for a while,” Clinton said, The New York Times reported.

“Everybody’s life has pressures and disappointments and terrors, fears of whatever, things I did to manage my anxieties for years.”

