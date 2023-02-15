Man Who Had Oval Office Affair with Intern Roasted After Posting Picture with His 'Forever Valentine'

Former President Bill Clinton was predictably roasted on Twitter on Tuesday after he posted an image of him with his wife, Hillary Clinton, and referred to her as his “forever Valentine.”

Clinton, of course, shamed the Oval Office when he began an 18-month sexual relationship with a then-22-year-old White House intern named Monica Lewinsky beginning in 1995.

His falsehoods about the relationship led to his impeachment in 1998 on charges of lying under oath and attempting to obstruct justice, although the Senate acquitted him in 1999.

In spite of that history, on Valentine’s Day, Clinton shared an old snap of himself with the former first lady, senator and secretary of state and doted on her.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to my forever Valentine!” he wrote of the failed Democratic presidential candidate.

Happy Valentine’s Day to my forever Valentine! pic.twitter.com/BVKdMYRcLO — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) February 14, 2023

The reaction was swift and brutal as many who came across the post noted not only the Lewinsky affair but his numerous other alleged extramarital indiscretions:

Monica would like to have a word pic.twitter.com/5PQGMWRx37 — Mariana (@lonestarherd) February 15, 2023

That’s Monica’s hair — LEAHmemes (@itsreallyleah) February 15, 2023

What about all the Lolita’s? pic.twitter.com/rYm54ncGjc — Shane Hazel (@ShaneTHazel) February 15, 2023

That doesn’t look like Monica Lewinsky 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/ES5n1TVhkP — Michael J. Morrison (@OfficeOfMike) February 15, 2023

Bill got a life sentence without parole. https://t.co/ZeOOdvFA2J — SierraWhiskey (@SierraWhiskey9) February 15, 2023

One of four hundred and sixty nine Bill sent out today. https://t.co/sGYFFaKyBP — Chris Plante Show (@ChrisPlanteShow) February 15, 2023

You cheated on your wife not just once, but in a vigorous manner https://t.co/uUPooJRhAr — Wade (@wardzwinz) February 15, 2023

Clinton was also reminded he was accused of raping Juanita Broaddrick in 1978 during his time as the attorney general of Arkansas:

Was this before or after Juanita Broderick? — Nathan Walker (@NateWtwitr) February 15, 2023

You mean Monica ? Or Jennifer flowers ? Or Juanita Broderick ? — steve anderson (@blitziod) February 15, 2023

When your name is Bill Clinton, there is little to no upside in participating in Valentine’s Day festivities online. He should have abstained.

The former president is either unaware of how the internet works or a glutton for punishment.

The verdict is out.

