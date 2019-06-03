SECTIONS
Man Planning To Sue After Liberal Media Outlet Doxxes Him, Reportedly with Facebook’s Help

By Jack Davis
Published June 3, 2019 at 11:19am
A man linked to a fake video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants to sue the media outlet that doxxed him.

Shawn Brooks, 34, is not alone in his outrage.

A report by writer Kevin Poulsen in The Daily Beast, a left-leaning outlet, claimed Brooks created and spread the video, an allegation he denied, and made it appear that Facebook helped the media outlet identify Brooks.

In response to the story, commentators questioned why a lone individual would be put in the media crosshairs and why Facebook would allegedly violate his privacy.

Video of the California Democrat speaking was posted to a pair of Facebook pages last month. In one version of the video, the audio was slowed down, which had the effect of making it appear that Pelosi was drunk. The doctored video was seen by millions on Twitter.

On June 1, about a week after the video became a brief sensation, The Daily Beast devoted almost 2,000 words to a piece accusing Brooks of creating the doctored video, a claim he rejects.

The report also covered the history of Brooks’ political opinions.

Was doxxing Shawn Brooks necessary?

Although Brooks acknowledged he is an administrator of the Politics WatchDog Facebook page, he said he didn’t make or post the video, the Washington Examiner reported.

Brooks, a working man from the Bronx, responded to The Daily Beast’s article by creating a GoFundMe page with a $10,000 goal.

As of Monday, the page had raised more than $6,000.

“I’m looking at my options for possible legal action against anyone who was associated in publishing that inaccurate trash article about me,  misquoting me and accusing me of being the creator of  the Speaker Pelosi video that went viral,” Brooks said on the page.

“I see some people are wondering why I put 10,000. I’m not aware of the cost because I’m still in discussions with Lawyers. That was just a number I set. I will keep everyone updated on the finances. Just bare with me please. Thank you,” he wrote.

The Daily Beast did quote Brooks as saying he did not create the video, but then added this:

“It’s conceivable that someone else actually edited the clip. But a Facebook official, confirming a Daily Beast investigation, said the video was first posted on Politics WatchDog directly from Brooks’ personal Facebook account,” The Daily Beast wrote.

The Facebook connection worried many on Twitter, as did the effort expended to identify the alleged author of a social media joke.

Brooks has since posted on Twitter that he thinks he could be a victim.

“On May 29th Poulsen sent an email to my email account that I only use for banking and is not associated with Facebook or my paypal account. How did he get my banking email address? A crime has been committed here. Question now is who else is responsible,” he tweeted Monday.

He added an explanation on his Facebook page.

“So as many will see that an article of me has been posted online by a left leaning site called the daily beast. I’m being accused of creating the Pelosi video that went viral,” he wrote.

“I am one of the admins of the page but i DID NOT CREATE THE VIDEO NOR DID I POST IT to the Politics WATCHDOG page. They need a fall guy and they choose me because of my background. Yes i made some mistakes in my life but the details in that article about my past does not explain the full picture and it can appear to look like i’m just some bad guy. Anyone who has had any interactions with me either online or in person must understand that i am not the person they are painting me out to be in this article.”

“Facebook was taking heat for not taking down the video so they made me the scapegoat of this pelosi video which was the final piece for The daily beast to throw me under the bus with their article. P.S Details in that article are not 100% accurate,” Brooks posted.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







