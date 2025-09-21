Man Points Gun at LAPD Gang Unit Officers, Immediately Regrets it

Adages endure for a reason, and there’s a reason that “play stupid games, win stupid prizes” has been around for as long as it has.

The reason? It’s true, and it’s been proven time and time again.

Despite this adage’s track record, it appears some are still insistent on testing its limits. Look no further than this report from KTLA-TV.

According to the outlet, police were forced to open fire on a man in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles after the man allegedly brandished a gun at them.

The LAPD media relations team confirmed the incident on social media:

LAPD News: OIS investigation underway in Hollenbeck Div. No ofcrs or bystanders injured. Fickett/Boulder St. closed. Prelim info: Around 10:45 pm, Hollenbeck Gang Enforcement ofcrs were patrolling in the area of Fickett and Boulder St. when they encountered an armed suspect. — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) September 15, 2025

According to police, no officers or bystanders were injured in the exchange.

The same cannot be said of the man who brandished the gun in the first place, according to KABC-TV.

Do you want to see Trump directly address Los Angeles crime? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (268 Votes) No: 4% (11 Votes)

The outlet reports that the suspect was struck, and “rushed to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.”

KTLA reported that the man was eventually announced to be in stable condition.

You can watch KCAL-TV’s coverage of the incident below:







The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. local time, and KTLA reported that the incident was preceded by a chase during an investigation by gang enforcement officers.

“The man fled to the rear alley of an apartment complex on the 2400 block of Boulder, where police said he produced a handgun ‘and an officer-involved shooting occurred,'” the outlet noted.

Multiple reports noted that the man’s name has not been released yet.

The suspect’s gun was also recovered from the scene.

Big-city crime has been a major talking point of President Donald Trump of late, as he sends in troves of feds to deal with out-of-control crime in places like Washington, D.C., and Chicago.

While Trump sent troops to Los Angeles in June to protect law enforcement from immigration enforcement protests, he has not specifically outed Los Angeles as a potential target of his crimefighting efforts.

However, given the city’s festering crime problem — and this latest incident — it may very well move the city up Trump’s list.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.