Man Points Gun at LAPD Gang Unit Officers, Immediately Regrets it

 By Bryan Chai  September 21, 2025 at 5:00am
Adages endure for a reason, and there’s a reason that “play stupid games, win stupid prizes” has been around for as long as it has.

The reason? It’s true, and it’s been proven time and time again.

Despite this adage’s track record, it appears some are still insistent on testing its limits. Look no further than this report from KTLA-TV.

According to the outlet, police were forced to open fire on a man in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles after the man allegedly brandished a gun at them.

The LAPD media relations team confirmed the incident on social media:

According to police, no officers or bystanders were injured in the exchange.

The same cannot be said of the man who brandished the gun in the first place, according to KABC-TV.

The outlet reports that the suspect was struck, and “rushed to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.”

KTLA reported that the man was eventually announced to be in stable condition.

You can watch KCAL-TV’s coverage of the incident below:



The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. local time, and KTLA reported that the incident was preceded by a chase during an investigation by gang enforcement officers.

“The man fled to the rear alley of an apartment complex on the 2400 block of Boulder, where police said he produced a handgun ‘and an officer-involved shooting occurred,'” the outlet noted.

Multiple reports noted that the man’s name has not been released yet.

The suspect’s gun was also recovered from the scene.

Big-city crime has been a major talking point of President Donald Trump of late, as he sends in troves of feds to deal with out-of-control crime in places like Washington, D.C., and Chicago.

While Trump sent troops to Los Angeles in June to protect law enforcement from immigration enforcement protests, he has not specifically outed Los Angeles as a potential target of his crimefighting efforts.

However, given the city’s festering crime problem — and this latest incident — it may very well move the city up Trump’s list.

Man Points Gun at LAPD Gang Unit Officers, Immediately Regrets it
