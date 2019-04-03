SECTIONS
Culture
Print

Man Who Portrays Abortion Doctor in ‘Unplanned’ Former Abortionist Turned Pro-Life Activist

×
By Randy DeSoto
Published April 3, 2019 at 1:22pm
Modified April 4, 2019 at 7:32am
Print

Dr. Anthony Levatino — who portrayed an abortion doctor in the newly released film “Unplanned’ — is a gynecologist who performed over 1,200 abortions early in his career before having a stunning change of heart that led him to become a pro-life activist.

“Unplanned” tells the real-life story of Abby Johnson, a former director of a Planned Parenthood clinic who has become an influential pro-life advocate. Johnson left her position after witnessing a baby struggling in the womb during an ultrasound-guided abortion.

Levatino recently told the podcast “The Billy and Justin Show” that he was pro-choice in the 1970s and into the early 1980s while a medical student and into the first years of his medical practice, according to “Unplanned’s” distributor Pure Flix.

The physician’s transformation began when he and his wife were having difficulty conceiving, so they started the adoption process.

Levatino recalled the irony of the couple diligently trying to adopt a baby while he was engaged in aborting unborn children.

TRENDING: Chinese Woman Lies Her Way Into Mar-a-Lago Carrying Device Full of Malware

They finally succeeded in adopting a child, and he continued to perform abortions until tragedy struck the young family.

“Our daughter, Heather, who we had adopted, was two months shy of her sixth birthday when she was struck and killed by a car out in front of our home,” Levatino said.

As he recounted during congressional testimony, Heather died in his arms in the back of an ambulance. The experience shook Levatino to his core.

After returning to work, the doctor became physically ill while performing a second-trimester abortion.

Are you glad "Unplanned" was made?

“I soldiered on and finished that abortion … (but) after over 1,200 abortions, first- and second-trimesters up to 24 weeks … For the first time in my life, I really looked… and I didn’t see her wonderful right to choose and I didn’t see all the money I just made. All I could see was somebody’s son or daughter,” he said.

A few months later, Levatino decided to stop performing second-trimester abortions. Not long thereafter, he stopped performing abortions altogether.

Since that time, he has become a strong pro-life advocate.

Watch Levatino’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Oct 8, 2015, where he described in detail what a second-trimester abortion entails.

RELATED: Bill That Would Outlaw Most Abortions Introduced with Strong Support in Alabama

As with Levatino, the subject matter of “Unplanned” hits close to home for the film’s lead actress Ashley Bratcher.

She told Fox News in December that she learned after taking the part in the movie that her mother had nearly aborted her.

Bratcher’s mom shared with her that she was at the clinic and on the table, but when a pregnant nurse came to examine her, the future film’s star’s mother became sick to her stomach and got up and walked out.

“I chose you,” she told her daughter.

“It blows my mind that I never knew that about myself until after I had stepped into this role to play Abby Johnson, and tell one of the greatest pro-life stories of all time,” Bratcher said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers. Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







GOP Rep. Davidson Warns AOC Trying To Revive Obama-Era ‘Operation Choke Point’ Tactics
Man Who Portrays Abortion Doctor in ‘Unplanned’ Former Abortionist Turned Pro-Life Activist
Dem-Led House Judiciary Committee Votes on Party Lines to Subpoena Mueller Report
Trump Tears into ‘Unhinged’ Democratic Party over Mueller Report Aftermath
Flashback: Nadler Argued Against Releasing Independent Counsel Report on Clinton
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×