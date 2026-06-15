Man Who Predicted COVID-19 Crash Warns of New Crisis

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When this man warned of the 2008 crisis two years before it ever happened …

The CIA began circulating his warning among its senior staff.

And his full thesis was so in-depth that it appeared in the CIA journal “Studies in Intelligence.”

That information remains classified to this day.

Even still, in 2016, when he went on national television to predict the election of Donald Trump …

Most people tried to dismiss him, saying that “Hillary is ahead in every poll”…

But events shaped up just the way he said.

Then in 2019, a full 4 months before the coronavirus hit …

He said that a global pandemic could be the cause of the next financial crisis … and that a crisis of this proportion would happen with “near 100% certainty” within the next few years …

Most people thought he had finally lost it.

But we all know what happened next … the world was nearly brought to its knees by this “unforeseen” event.

Now this former advisor to the CIA and the Pentagon is issuing a shocking new warning …

One that has to do with the brewing bubble in AI — and an event set to take place just DAYS from now.

If you have money in the markets, or wealth to protect, then you need to heed his warning.

Because once this crisis hits … it will already be too late.

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