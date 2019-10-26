SECTIONS
Man Presents Insulting Offer for Elderly Woman's House, Moves in Anyway After She Says No: Police

A Utah man allegedly decided to move into a vacant home anyway after the owner of the property refused to accept his low-ball offer.

By Randy DeSoto
Published October 26, 2019 at 12:26am
A Utah man allegedly decided to move into a vacant home anyway after the owner of the property refused to accept his low-ball offer.

According to KUTV, 25-year-old Andrew Blackwell told police he wrote a letter to the owner of the Salt Lake City property offering $90,000 for it.

The house is located close to downtown and has a market value of approximately $363,000.

When Blackwell did not receive a response from the homeowner, an elderly woman, he tracked her down to her current residence, according to prosecutors.

She proceeded to inform the man that she was not interested in selling the property at his offer price.

That’s when Blackwell allegedly decided to take matters into his own hands and occupy the house, which led to multiple warnings from the police and ultimately criminal charges being brought against him.

“In charges filed last week, prosecutors wrote that police first were called to the house at 737 E. Roosevelt Ave. on Aug. 30 when someone reported a ‘belligerent person’ was inside and was taking things without the owner’s permission. The officer told the man not to reenter or make modifications to the house,” The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

A series of encounters with the police followed in the days ahead.

The next day, neighbors reported to law enforcement the man was back.

Do you think this man should face time behind bars?

Officers found an open window, as well as some tools.

Once again, Blackwell was given a warning.

On Sept. 11, a neighbor reported a possible burglary at the home.

When police arrived, they found the same man.

Blackwell allegedly “admitted he had cut down trees, shrubs and bushes; removed a refrigerator from the house; and installed new deadbolts,” The Tribune reported, citing prosecutors.

Later in the month, he had mulch delivered to the property.

According to The Tribune, the man also became aggressive with the homeowner, telling her that “he would forge any document needed to get the property from her,” prosecutors said.

He reportedly succeeded in convincing the power company that he was the new owner of the property, but did not have success in getting the water turned on.

The homeowner told police she was afraid of what Blackwell might do to her.

“The man was charged with burglary and forgery, both third-degree felonies; class A misdemeanor stalking; and theft, criminal mischief and three counts of criminal trespass, all class B misdemeanors,” The Tribune reported.

Authorities issued a warrant for Blackwell’s arrest on Friday, though as of Monday morning, he was not in police custody.

Randy DeSoto
