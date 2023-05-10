Man Who Pretends to Be a Woman Whines About Being Banned from Competing Against Women at Olympics

As the far left drags the world into a rainbow-colored abyss, there has always been the lingering question of, “When will they push too far?”

In other words, on what bizarre hill would the left be willing to die on despite it clearly being a losing issue with the masses?

There is now mounting evidence that transgenderism is that hill — and they are absolutely losing that fight.

Case in point, World Athletics, the international governing body of a variety of cardio-focused sports, such as track and field, cross country running, mountain running and “ultra running,” sparked a wave of controversy in March when it decided that transgender women (men pretending to be women) had no business competing against actual women in various events.

At the time, World Athletics announced that “there are currently no transgender athletes competing internationally in athletics” and cited that as one reason for pushing forward with these changes.

Well, now a transgender runner is taking his grievances to Reuters, complaining to the outlet about the WA’s decision.

“We’re being hounded” – French transgender sprinter decries Olympics ban https://t.co/bnfoRM2tNB pic.twitter.com/erH1qEyFyw — Reuters (@Reuters) May 9, 2023

“I cannot understand this decision as transgender women have always been allowed to compete if their testosterone levels were below a certain threshold,” French sprinter Halba Diouf told Reuters.

Do you think the left is waging war on women’s sports? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (81 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Diouf’s complaints appear to primarily be about the new rules in comparison to the old, arbitrary “standards” for what makes a woman (as if it isn’t readily obvious to the naked eye) that included a certain threshold for testosterone levels.

Now, the WA is simply excluding all “male-to-female transgender athletes who have been through male puberty” from various female competitions.

Diouf elaborated to Reuters: “The only safeguard transgender women have is their right to live as they wish, and we are being refused that. We are being hounded … I feel marginalized because they are excluding me from competitions.”

The French sprinter, described by Reuters as a “practicing Muslim,” now faces the prospect of not being allowed to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics due to having gone through male puberty before “transitioning.”

Boo freaking hoo.

The WA spelled it out in rather clear terms why they were doing what they were doing, despite any outcries from the peanut gallery, and it’s a sentiment that more companies should push.

“In these circumstances, the Council decided to prioritize fairness and the integrity of the female competition before inclusion,” the March release stated.

Imagine that. A world where “fairness and the integrity of the female competition” is given more prominence than some nebulous, leftist definition of “inclusion.”

Because, and it’s absurd that this has to be stated repeatedly in a world where “Juwanna Mann” already exists, men and women are different. Men and women have innate physiological and biological differences.

Diouf, by virtue of being Muslim, may not care about subverting God’s natural order of creation.

Many, many people across the world do care.

You’re seeing that in international competition, as with the WA and Diouf’s toothless compaints.

You’re seeing it in cultural competition, as with Bud Light and its Dylan Mulvaney fiasco.

You’re seeing it because the left, as it was always wont to do, finally pushed common sensibilities too far.

Telling people that up is down and men can be women can only be tolerated so much before there is a visceral reaction.

You’re seeing that in real-time.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.