Man Publicly Humiliated While Trying to Join Sorority, Swiftly Schooled by Almost 20 Sororities

The promotion of transgenderism is a top-down phenomenon. Political, media and academic elites insist humans can change biological facts by means of nothing more than word games, obstinance and peer pressure. We are all expected to fall in line and cooperate with the delusion, or else.

Things can get difficult for those who resist affirming the lie that humans can change themselves into the opposite sex by just pretending it’s true. An individual needs a strong will to stand up to the threats of cancel culture. When making a stand, it’s easier and encouraging when others join in to defend the truth.

Whatever the progressive elites pretend, a sign of the actual cultural mood toward transgenderism may have come from the University of Alabama. A man who claims to actually be a woman was unanimously rejected by the almost 20 sororities he attempted to join.

As reported Tuesday on the conservative website Outkick, University of Alabama student Grant Sikes brought in the big guns of social media to promote and monitor his applications:

“On TikTok, where Alabama Rush Week has turned into a sporting event, Sikes was the big content winner by racking up several million views by documenting the journey to get that elusive bid,” Outkick reported.

“By the weekend, it became apparent that a biological male would not get a bid into the illustrious Alabama sorority world.”

Sikes himself announced the humiliating news on Instagram.

“Unfortunately, this chapter is closed,” Sikes wrote Sunday. “This recruitment journey is over for me. Being dropped from my last house this morning during primary recruitment at the University of Alabama doesn’t come as a surprise considering out of the almost 20 chapters – I was dropped by every single one except 2 before day 1.”

Sikes offered some backhanded optimism from the experience.

“I’m hopeful of a future where everyone is welcomed for just being themselves – everywhere,” he posted on Instagram.

The problem is that if Sikes was just being himself, a human being born a male but with evident confusion and/or unhappiness about that reality, he should have realized it was not appropriate to try to crash a society meant for female students.

The sororities involved showed courage by refusing to submit to transgender ideology.

Colleges and their leftist administrators are often the worst enforcers of the radical transgender agenda. At the University of Pennsylvania, the administration supported biological male Lia Thomas’s bid to destroy women’s sports by allowing men who say they are women to compete.

Not only did the university let former men’s team swimmer Thomas switch to the women’s team despite his unfair biological advantages, it also forced his female teammates to share a locker room with him.

It is reported Thomas has exposed his male anatomy to the women swimmers. According to a January report in the U.K. Daily Mail, one swimmer speaking on condition of anonymity said, “The 35 of us are just supposed to accept being uncomfortable in our own space and locker room for, like, the feelings of one.”

The University of Pennsylvania gave the other members of swim team no choice. One swimmer, again speaking on condition of anonymity, explained how the school’s mandate was delivered:

“So Penn actually brought in people high up in the athletic department to talk to us,” she said, according to The Daily Wire.

“They brought someone from, like, the LGBTQ center. They brought in someone from the psychological services. They told us in this meeting, they said, ‘Look, we understand there’s an array of emotions, but Lia’s swimming is a non-negotiable. However we can help you make that OK, that’s what we’re here for.’”

When it comes to transgenders in sororities, the University of Alabama hasn’t been nearly as aggressive as the University of Pennsylvania and its swim team. The university allows sororities to accept transgenders as members, but leaves the decision to the sororities themselves, according to a 2017 report in the Crimson and White, the university’s student newspaper.

The discord the transgender agenda provokes is dismissed by its advocates. The administrators who are guilty of trying to ram transgenderism down our collective throats rely on threats and bullying to enforce their agenda.

It’s ridiculous we are all expected to cater to something as undefined and changeable as the fluctuations of another person’s mental status while pretending the objective reality of an individual’s sex at birth doesn’t exist.

Perhaps the unified sisterhood demonstrated by the sororities of Alabama can provide an effective model for pushback. They stood together to prevent the destruction of a female institution despite the potential consequences, such as being labeled “transphobic.”

Whatever other lunacy might be running amok in American higher education, at least at the University of Alabama, sororities remain safely female.

