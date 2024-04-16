A good Samaritan who tried to stop a carjacking by shooting the suspect is himself dead, becoming a cautionary tale about the critical importance of firearm training.

The chilling incident occurred in March, but a graphic video of the crime went viral this weekend.

According to police, the clip shows Jonathan Lecompte, 38, pointing a gun at Ricky Alex Driggers, 28, after the latter allegedly tried to steal a road crew’s truck in front of a McDonald’s restaurant in Lumberton, North Carolina, Fox News reported Monday.

“Don’t get in the g****** truck, fool!” Lecompte yelled.

The man ignored his warning, hopping into the pickup and shutting the door.

Lecompte reacted by firing several shots at very close range that all apparently missed the suspect.

The driver then slammed the truck in reverse and backed up at high speed. He then accelerated forward and mowed down Lecompte, who went flying in the air.

Driggers was later arrested after crashing the stolen vehicle on a nearby highway, police said.

Suspect: Ricky Alex Driggers age 28. pic.twitter.com/hsNtV5516V — Video Leak Police (@VideoLeak1) April 14, 2024

The suspect is being held without bail on charges of first-degree murder, larceny of a motor vehicle, attempted robbery and fleeing arrest.

“Good Samaritans got involved to prevent the carjacking, but the suspect was then able to steal the vehicle of one of the good Samaritans,” the Lumberton Police Department said in a statement, according to WBTW-TV.

“In the process of stealing the vehicle, the suspect reportedly intentionally struck one of the Good Samaritans with the stolen vehicle,” it said.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation also issued a statement praising Lecompte as a dedicated worker who was well-liked.

“NCDOT is heartbroken to share a Division 6 employee passed away in Robeson County on March 14, 2024,” the department said. “Our prayers and thoughts are with the family of Jonathan Lecompte.

“He was a dedicated, 16-year employee of the Department, working for the Sign Division of the Division 6 Traffic Services unit. Jonathan was greatly admired and will be sincerely missed.”

This tragedy spotlights the importance of knowing how to handle a firearm if you wield one.

Just like guns by themselves don’t kill people — as anti-Second Amendment activists insist — they also can’t stop a crime or save you if you are unprepared or unable to use them in the heat of the moment.

This cautionary tale underscores that having a pistol does not guarantee safety, and you should be well-trained before carrying one and using it — because the life you save could be your own.

