A northern Virginia man has raised over $160,000 to purchase Goya products and donate them to area food banks to show his support for the company’s CEO, Robert Unanue, who refused to apologize for positive comments he made about President Donald Trump last week.

Unanue’s stance came in the face calls to boycott Goya from high-profile Hispanic Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and former presidential candidate Julian Castro of Texas.

“We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder,” the Goya CEO said of Trump at a White House event on Thursday.

“We have an incredible builder. And we pray,” Unanue added. “We pray for our leadership, our president, and we pray for our country — that we will continue to prosper and to grow.”

As of Tuesday morning, a GoFundMe campaign launched by Casey Harper over the weekend to help the hungry and show support for Unanue and Goya, as well as Trump, had brought in $162,000.

Harper’s original goal had been $10,000.

“What if we rise up to say no to cancel culture AND feed the hungry at the same time?” the 27-year-old asked on the GoFundMe page.

Donated funds will be used to buy GOYA products that will be given to food pantries in the Washington, DC area. What if we rise up to say no to cancel culture AND feed the hungry at the same time?https://t.co/1u7SAiC2oS — Casey Harper (@CaseyHarper33) July 11, 2020

“It’s pretty amazing that we raised so much money, but it’s not entirely surprising,” Harper, who is a producer for conservative commentator Eric Bolling, told the Daily Caller.

“The silent majority doesn’t have to always be silent,” he said. “Everyone knows our nation is being dragged along by a small, radical fraction of the population.

“Why is it allowed? Because the majority is silent, silent out of fear, but when they finally stand up as one to the political bullies, they’ll see they aren’t so powerful after all.”

Harper told the Daily Caller that he planned to meet with Goya executives on Tuesday and determine what products to purchase directly from the company and how to best distribute them to Washington, D.C., area food banks.

Separate from Casey’s campaign, Unanue announced at Thursday’s White House event that his company would be donating 2 million pounds of food to food banks around the nation.

Goya continues to work for the prosperity & education of our country! #GOYAGIVES two million pounds of food to food banks across the nation who are in desperate need of food for families impacted by COVID19. pic.twitter.com/ZUdxRUnpBl — Goya Foods (@GoyaFoods) July 10, 2020

Trump voiced his support for Goya, tweeting, “I LOVE @GoyaFoods!”

Goya bills itself as the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the nation.

