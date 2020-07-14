SECTIONS
Man Raises Over $160K To Buy and Donate Goya Goods as Company Faces Boycott Threats

Goya products, left, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, right.Hiram Rios / Shutterstock; Lev Radin / ShutterstockRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, right, indicated she no longer will purchase Goya products after CEO Robert Unanue praised President Donald Trump. (Hiram Rios / Shutterstock; Lev Radin / Shutterstock)

By Randy DeSoto
Published July 14, 2020 at 8:15am
A northern Virginia man has raised over $160,000 to purchase Goya products and donate them to area food banks to show his support for the company’s CEO, Robert Unanue, who refused to apologize for positive comments he made about President Donald Trump last week.

Unanue’s stance came in the face calls to boycott Goya from high-profile Hispanic Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and former presidential candidate Julian Castro of Texas.

“We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder,” the Goya CEO said of Trump at a White House event on Thursday.

“We have an incredible builder. And we pray,” Unanue added. “We pray for our leadership, our president, and we pray for our country — that we will continue to prosper and to grow.”

As of Tuesday morning, a GoFundMe campaign launched by Casey Harper over the weekend to help the hungry and show support for Unanue and Goya, as well as Trump, had brought in $162,000.

Harper’s original goal had been $10,000.

“What if we rise up to say no to cancel culture AND feed the hungry at the same time?” the 27-year-old asked on the GoFundMe page.

“It’s pretty amazing that we raised so much money, but it’s not entirely surprising,” Harper, who is a producer for conservative commentator Eric Bolling, told the Daily Caller.

“The silent majority doesn’t have to always be silent,” he said. “Everyone knows our nation is being dragged along by a small, radical fraction of the population.

“Why is it allowed? Because the majority is silent, silent out of fear, but when they finally stand up as one to the political bullies, they’ll see they aren’t so powerful after all.”

Harper told the Daily Caller that he planned to meet with Goya executives on Tuesday and determine what products to purchase directly from the company and how to best distribute them to Washington, D.C., area food banks.

Separate from Casey’s campaign, Unanue announced at Thursday’s White House event that his company would be donating 2 million pounds of food to food banks around the nation.

Trump voiced his support for Goya, tweeting, “I LOVE @GoyaFoods!”

Goya bills itself as the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the nation.

