Man Who Raped Daughter, 10, in Front of Son Now Moved to Women's Prison on Orders of Obama-Appointed Judge
A Wisconsin inmate convicted of raping his own daughter is being housed in a women’s prison.
Wisconsin Department of Corrections records indicate that Mark Campbell is being incarcerated in the Taycheedah Correctional Institution in Fond du Lac, according to the Daily Signal.
The institution is intended for female offenders.
Campbell was convicted of first-degree sexual assault of a child in 2010, according to Wisconsin appellate court documents.
The father would molest his 10-year-old daughter while the girl’s brother was home — at times bringing his son into the same bedroom where he raped the girl.
The convicted sex offender was sentenced to 34 years in prison for his crime in 2007, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.
Campbell was the plaintiff in a 2020 lawsuit against the state in which a judge ruled he was to receive so-called gender transition surgery.
U.S. District Judge James Peterson — an appointee of former President Barack Obama — ruled that Campbell was to receive the procedure on the taxpayer dime.
“The true public interest lies in alleviating needless suffering by those who are dependent on the government for their care,” Peterson said of Campbell’s right to surgery.
Campbell appears in a prison mug shot wearing make-up and long hair.
I started looking into Mark Campbell’s whereabouts after @OversightPR obtained data showing over 50% of the 161 men identifying as women housed in Wisconsin DOC facilities have been were convicted of at least one count of sexual assault or sexual abuse.https://t.co/k4AfomjOJm
— Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 21, 2023
The state had previously agreed to provide Campbell with hormone treatment, and allowing him to wear women’s clothing in a waiver of prison policy.
Wisconsin State Rep. Janel Brandtjen criticized Campbell’s housing in a women’s prison in a statement to the Daily Signal, calling the move “outrageous.”
“It’s incomprehensible that this is where we are in the justice system, that deviants now get to pretend they are a different sex so they can manipulate women within the women’s prison,” the Republican lawmaker said of the move.
“It really does leave you at a loss for words. It’s disgusting.”
Over half of the transgender “women” in Wisconsin prisons have been convicted of Sex Crimes. Disgusting!
Doesn’t exactly fit the narrative… pic.twitter.com/Hr2olQAH1L
— Oversight Project (@OversightPR) August 24, 2023
Half of the transgender-identifying individuals incarcerated in Wisconsin’s prisons are convicted sex offenders, according to the Daily Signal.
