It’s never good to be so bent on proving a point that a person actually breaks the law.

Nevertheless, that seems to be the motive for a unique bank robbery this past summer, according to the Kansas City Star.

Thirty-year-old Michael C. Loyd of Springfield, Missouri, had a hearing on Nov. 17 and pleaded guilty before U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge David P. Rush, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Missouri.

The charge against Loyd was one count of bank robbery. He admitted to stealing $754 from a Bank of America in Springfield, the release stated.

Loyd later said he wanted to “prove a point” to his girlfriend, with whom he’d had an argument, according to authorities. The point was not specified, but Loyd used an untraditional demand note at the bank, news reports said.

Citing officials, the Star reported that Loyd handed a note to the bank teller that was written on the back of his birth certificate while he was wearing an ankle monitor because of a previous offense.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office release, the words written on the note were, “Give your money now. Don’t say anything. I have a partner outside.”

Even more interesting, the note was written in pink highlighter, the Star reported.

Once Loyd received the cash, he took his birth certificate with him when he headed to his vehicle — his roommate’s black Dodge Ram pickup truck, the news release stated.

Shortly after Loyd began driving away from the bank, authorities said he saw police cars driving toward it with their lights flashing.

He became frightened, throwing his ID card, birth certificate and the money out of the truck’s window, the Star reported, citing records.

After that, he allegedly texted his roommate and asked her to report her truck as stolen. Then he called his girlfriend to tell her what he had done.

Investigators received a tip regarding Loyd’s heist, as well as information indicating he had fled to the mobile home park where the truck’s owner lived, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office news release.

Police found him there and took him into custody. They said he went peacefully, waiving his Miranda Rights and confessing to the robbery.

Surveillance video from the bank and LBS Monitoring confirmed his ankle monitor was in the bank when the robbery happened, according to the news release.

Loyd could be sentenced to as many as 20 years in federal prison without parole. His sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

