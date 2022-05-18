Man Who Recorded Himself Savaging Elderly Nursing Home Patient Has Case Dismissed

A thug who brutally beat a defenseless 75-year-old man in a Detroit nursing home will get off without any criminal convictions.

Charges against 22-year-old Jadon Hayden were dropped last month, with prosecutors determining Hayden was mentally incompetent to stand trial, WJBK-TV reported.

Hayden filmed himself brutalizing Norman Bledsoe in May 2020.

The case against Jadon Hayden, the man who recorded himself beating an elderly veteran in a Detroit nursing home in May 2020, has ended in the case being dismissed. Hayden was found incompetent to face trial. His father says his son was victimized by the system. pic.twitter.com/xDD82wf61m — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 17, 2022



For some reason, Hayden had been transferred from a group home into a room at a nursing home with Bledsoe after testing positive for COVID-19.

Bledsoe would die two months after the brutal beating.

Prosecutors didn’t treat his death as a homicide, although his family said he was never the same after the cowardly attack.

Hayden is now a resident of a secure psychiatric hospital in Kalamazoo.

In a statement on the decision to drop charges against Hayden, Wayne County prosecutors said they would have the option to refile charges against him in the event that he is found legally competent.

Hayden also filmed himself beating a woman at the same nursing home, according to WXYZ-TV.

Hayden’s father said his son has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and autism.

Marty Hayden said his son shouldn’t go to prison because he’s unable to understand the consequences of his own actions. He also said Jadon should never have been placed in the nursing home in the first place.

“They put him in a situation where they pretty much set him up for failure,” he said. “They didn’t care. In my eyes, he never should’ve been there.”

Marty said he doesn’t expect his son’s mental health condition to change.

The Bledsoe family has filed a lawsuit against Westwood Nursing Center for failing to prevent the cheap-shot attack.

