Man Reportedly Behind Drunk Pelosi Video Says He Received Death Threats After Reporters Outed Him

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks to members of the media as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other congressional leaders listen after she returned to the Capitol from a White House meeting with President Donald Trump.(Alex Wong / Getty Images)House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks to the media as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other congressional leaders listen after she returned to the Capitol from a White House meeting on May 22, 2019. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

By Chris White
Published June 10, 2019 at 6:06am
The man who allegedly manipulated a Facebook video to make House Speaker Nancy Pelosi look drunk says his life was turned upside down after reporters revealed his identity.

“I have been threatened. People threatened me — saying, ‘Oh, we got to find him and get him.’ Stuff like that,” Shawn Brooks told Fox News host Jesse Waters in an interview Saturday.

The Daily Beast revealed his identity in a lengthy June 2 article, which painted Brooks as an avid supporter of President Donald Trump.

“My family members won’t even talk to me now,” Brooks, who is black, added. “They call me a race-traitor. It’s been kind of rough.”

Brooks also suggested that the reporter who talked to him about the story took several of his comments out of context.

The video artificially slowed Pelosi’s speech and mannerisms.

It was identified as a fake, but not before it had been shared across multiple social media platforms.

Politicians, pundits and activists alike called on social media companies to remove the video from circulation.

Facebook ultimately opted to simply label the video as “fake” and suppress its prominence in people’s feeds even after YouTube dinged the video, noting that it violated the company’s terms of service.

Brooks told The Daily Beast in a phone interview that he was not responsible for creating the altered video and claimed that there were other admins on the Facebook pages who could have posted it.

He posted a screenshot on Facebook showing what he claimed were the identities of the other administrators.

The Daily Beast has not responded to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment about the nature of its report.

