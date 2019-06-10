Man Reportedly Behind Drunk Pelosi Video Says He Received Death Threats After Reporters Outed Him

The man who allegedly manipulated a Facebook video to make House Speaker Nancy Pelosi look drunk says his life was turned upside down after reporters revealed his identity.

“I have been threatened. People threatened me — saying, ‘Oh, we got to find him and get him.’ Stuff like that,” Shawn Brooks told Fox News host Jesse Waters in an interview Saturday.

The Daily Beast revealed his identity in a lengthy June 2 article, which painted Brooks as an avid supporter of President Donald Trump.

Shawn Brooks, who posted the doctored Pelosi video on Facebook, weighs in on The Daily Beast doxxing him, says: -The reporter took quotes out of context-He has lost work as a result-Has received threats-His family won’t talk to him now that they know he is a Trump supporter pic.twitter.com/yqpPfQYlun — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 9, 2019

“My family members won’t even talk to me now,” Brooks, who is black, added. “They call me a race-traitor. It’s been kind of rough.”

Brooks also suggested that the reporter who talked to him about the story took several of his comments out of context.

The video artificially slowed Pelosi’s speech and mannerisms.

It was identified as a fake, but not before it had been shared across multiple social media platforms.

Politicians, pundits and activists alike called on social media companies to remove the video from circulation.

Facebook ultimately opted to simply label the video as “fake” and suppress its prominence in people’s feeds even after YouTube dinged the video, noting that it violated the company’s terms of service.

Brooks told The Daily Beast in a phone interview that he was not responsible for creating the altered video and claimed that there were other admins on the Facebook pages who could have posted it.

He posted a screenshot on Facebook showing what he claimed were the identities of the other administrators.

The Daily Beast has not responded to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment about the nature of its report.

