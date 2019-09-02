Man Reportedly Scams Woman with Alzheimer's, Driving Her to Bank To Pay Him for Work He Didn't Do

What Louisiana police said began with a scam targeting an elderly woman suffering from Alzheimer’s disease has turned into a multistate investigation as police seek the man they say tried to take her money.

The scam was first revealed Thursday, when the Denham Springs, Louisiana, police asked the public for help via the department’s Facebook page.

“Even if you can’t identify this person, we’re asking everyone to please share this post. We need to find him,” the department wrote.

“We’ve covered the elderly female’s face, but she is struggling with Alzheimer and dementia. We believe the male subject in these photos went to her home at a time she was alone, convinced her that she owed him a large sum of money for work he had done on her house (untrue), and took her from her home to the bank to withdraw said money,” the post said.

WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge reported that the scam artist wanted the woman to withdraw $3,000.

Police asked for information about the man, the truck he drove or anything else that could help them track him down. Although police had good images of the man, they did not have a good photo of his truck’s license plate.

“The victim is safe,” police posted.

“She was left at the bank after an alert teller thought something was amiss and asked the suspect to come inside to complete the transaction. A member of the victim’s family happened to be inside of the bank at the time,” the post said.

On Monday, police followed up on the progress of their efforts to find the man.

Investigators were able to identify the subject as Jacob Tom, police said on the department’s Facebook page.

“Jacob is believed to have left the state of Louisiana, possibly traveling to New Jersey,” police said.

“Jacob’s mother was apprehended in Alabama for her involvement in hiding him from law enforcement,” the post said.

Research has shown that individuals who suffer from Alzheimer’s become increasingly prone to scams. The National Council on Aging said strangers and others can be perpetrators, and it offered tips to help prevent having savings stolen.

Individuals and family members concerned about preventing scams can contact a fraud watch hotline operated by the AARP.

