Man Reportedly Shot Dead After Allegedly Trying to Run Over ICE Agents in Maine

The incidence of alleged vehicular assaults on Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents has ticked upward recently.

According to the U.K.’s Daily Mail, ICE agents on Monday fatally shot a hostile driver in the town of Biddeford, Maine.

“The car was put into drive and was trying to hit the ICE officer,” a witness told the newspaper.

That witness, 18-year-old Lucas Scott, had just driven through the intersection when he saw an unmarked vehicle approach another car. An ICE agent then drew his weapon and ordered the driver to exit.

At that point, the alleged attempted vehicular assault occurred. Scott recalled that the ICE agent then fired approximately four shots.

Meanwhile, in a live report from WMTW-TV in Portland, Maine, posted to the social media platform X, another witness placed the time of the shooting around 8 a.m.

That same witness added that she had not noticed an increased ICE presence in the area.

🚨 BREAKING: 🇺🇸 ICE agent in Maine reportedly targeted in vehicle-ramming attempt, resulting in self-defense shots fired and one person dead.pic.twitter.com/eZwPZh4qEV — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 13, 2026

Anti-ICE Democrats, of course, have already drawn conclusions about the shooting.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine, for instance, declared herself “deeply disturbed and angry,” according to the Daily Mail.

The incident is only the latest where illegal aliens have allegedly weaponized vehicles against ICE agents — and paid the ultimate price for it.

Tuesday in Houston, Texas, for instance, ICE agents shot and killed Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, an allegedly uncooperative illegal immigrant.

“From information we are receiving, he rammed an ICE law enforcement vehicle, refused to follow multiple verbal commands, and weaponized his vehicle in an attempt to run over an ICE law enforcement officer resulting in our officer firing his weapon in self-defense,” ICE said in a statement, according to KRIV-TV in Houston.

A similar incident occurred on July 1, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, when a Mexican national allegedly targeted an ICE agent with his vehicle and then drove the wrong way down a one-way street. In that case, the ICE agent reportedly opened fire in self-defense, but the alien fled the scene uninjured.

Last month in New Jersey, man believed to be a Peruvian illegal immigrant allegedly used his van to strike an ICE agent. That agent also fired in self-defense, though the suspect escaped.

Of course, the most high-profile ICE shooting involving a hostile driver took place in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in January, when an ICE agent shot and killed anti-ICE protester Renee Good after she interfered with an active operation, ignored agents’ orders, and then turned her vehicle’s wheels toward the agent as she began to accelerate.

Authorities have not yet released the deceased Maine driver’s name or immigration status.

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