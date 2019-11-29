Man Responding to Screams Rearranges Face of Violent Burglar

A would-be home invader picked the wrong home to try to force his way into Saturday night, and now his face shows the consequences of his foolish decision.

Fox News reported that the intruder was identified in court records as 35-year-old Mark Katsnelson, who is being held without bond in police custody on charges of burglary with assault or battery.

Judging by Katsnelson’s mugshot, he earned a black eye, broken nose, swollen jaw and other injuries to his face after he allegedly attempted to forcibly enter the home of a Miami man.

According to an arrest affidavit, homeowner Barry Sands was asleep at around 10:20 p.m. when he suddenly awoke to hear what he believed was a “hysterical female banging on the front door of the residence, asking for help.”

Sands proceeded to open his front door to see what was going on, and that is when Katsnelson allegedly barged into the home and immediately began to attack Sands.

The homeowner suffered some minor injuries of his own — a cut lip and cut toe — as Katsnelson struck him with his hands, but the tables were swiftly turned as Sands fought back and punched the intruder several times in the face, ending the attack.

The Daily Mail reported that Katsnelson was arrested by the police a short time later and was transported to Jackson North Medical Center for treatment for his facial injuries.

After receiving treatment for those injuries, Katsnelson was then transported and booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami, where he remains without bond.

Sands, who acted in self-defense, has not been charged with any crime.

There was no word in either report about the source of the screams the homeowner said he heard. It’s unclear whether it was a woman who left the scene or a ploy from the burglar to more easily gain entry. Such a deceptive tactic is not uncommon among home invaders.

But what if it was a woman in distress and Sands had either not woken up to her screams or decided against opening the door to his home to survey the situation and potentially provide aid?

Alternatively, what if Sands hadn’t been able to overpower the home invader?

In both of those scenarios, wouldn’t they have been better able to defend themselves if armed with a gun?

These sorts of violent assaults and home invasions happen all of the time across the country, and more often than not, it is the targeted victim and not the criminal who comes out on the losing end of the battle and ends up injured or dead.

A firearm can help a potential victim even the odds against an attacker or gain the upper hand, and the use of a gun in such a threatening situation would be entirely justifiable as an act of self-defense.

Unfortunately, there are those on the left who would strip away the rights of people to possess and use a firearm for self-defense, even in their own home, which is why there are those of us on the right who advocate every day in defense of the Second Amendment and our God-given right to be armed so we can protect ourselves from violent home invaders.

