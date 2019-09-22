Man Ruled Mentally Incompetent in 2017 Now Accused of Fracturing 8-Year-Old Girl's Skull

A 29-year-old Kentucky man ruled mentally incompetent and released in relation to an alleged 2017 sexual assault has allegedly struck again.

Cane L. Madden of Louisville was arrested in August by local authorities after allegedly attacking an 8-year-old girl with a shovel, raping her and stealing her iPad.

A police report of the incident suggests Madden was in the area as authorities investigated the horrifying attack and that, when questioned, the man opened up with “intimate details” about the attack, according to The Associated Press.

The unnamed child also sustained a fractured skull indicative of blunt force trauma sustained when the shovel struck her head.

Local Judge Annie O’Connell had released Madden to the public in February, when she ruled him mentally incompetent to stand trial for a 2017 sexual assault and dismissed all charges against him.

“Court documents show in February 2019 Judge Annie O’ Connell found Madden incompetent to stand trial for those charges after six mental evaluations,” WAVE reported. “Less than six months later, an arrest slip states he admitted to sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl.”

According to WLWT, the 2017 case centered around a sexual crime that Madden told detectives he had committed.

“He admitted to police he bit the victim and removed a large chunk of her face. He also told detectives he would kill the woman and she would ‘end up in a body bag,'” the outlet reported.

The incident was apparently not his only run-in with the law, either.

Madden reportedly has a laundry list of alleged offenses piled up over the years.

He’s previously been charged with crimes ranging from robbery to assault, and beyond.

But eight of the nine cases against him were somehow dismissed based on the man’s mental incompetence.

Following his alleged attack on the 8-year-old, his public defender asked that Madden be let off the hook as a result of his mental state.

The judge was not kind to that proposal, saying, “He was released and immediately went out and has now admitted to vaginally raping an 8-year-old child.”

“I will not be doing that,” the judge added.

A not guilty plea was entered on Madden’s behalf. His bail was set at $1 million.

