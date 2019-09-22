SECTIONS
News
Print

Man Ruled Mentally Incompetent in 2017 Now Accused of Fracturing 8-Year-Old Girl's Skull

×
By Andrew J. Sciascia
Published September 22, 2019 at 12:50am
Print

A 29-year-old Kentucky man ruled mentally incompetent and released in relation to an alleged 2017 sexual assault has allegedly struck again.

Cane L. Madden of Louisville was arrested in August by local authorities after allegedly attacking an 8-year-old girl with a shovel, raping her and stealing her iPad.

A police report of the incident suggests Madden was in the area as authorities investigated the horrifying attack and that, when questioned, the man opened up with “intimate details” about the attack, according to The Associated Press.

The unnamed child also sustained a fractured skull indicative of blunt force trauma sustained when the shovel struck her head.

TRENDING: Ukraine Controversy Looks Like ‘the End of Biden’s Campaign,’ Congressman Devin Nunes Says

Local Judge Annie O’Connell had released Madden to the public in February, when she ruled him mentally incompetent to stand trial for a 2017 sexual assault and dismissed all charges against him.

“Court documents show in February 2019 Judge Annie O’ Connell found Madden incompetent to stand trial for those charges after six mental evaluations,” WAVE reported. “Less than six months later, an arrest slip states he admitted to sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl.”

According to WLWT, the 2017 case centered around a sexual crime that Madden told detectives he had committed.

“He admitted to police he bit the victim and removed a large chunk of her face. He also told detectives he would kill the woman and she would ‘end up in a body bag,'” the outlet reported.

The incident was apparently not his only run-in with the law, either.

Madden reportedly has a laundry list of alleged offenses piled up over the years.

He’s previously been charged with crimes ranging from robbery to assault, and beyond.

Do you think an investigation should be launched into the judge that let Madden off earlier this year?

But eight of the nine cases against him were somehow dismissed based on the man’s mental incompetence.

RELATED: NYPD Investigating $350,000 Thefts at Trump Tower: Report

Following his alleged attack on the 8-year-old, his public defender asked that Madden be let off the hook as a result of his mental state.

The judge was not kind to that proposal, saying, “He was released and immediately went out and has now admitted to vaginally raping an 8-year-old child.”

“I will not be doing that,” the judge added.

A not guilty plea was entered on Madden’s behalf. His bail was set at $1 million.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Andrew J. Sciascia
Andrew J. Sciascia has been a news reporter with The Western Journal since 2019 and a regular contributor of opinion since 2018. An undergraduate student at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, Sciascia has also worked briefly as a political operative with the MassGOP and currently serves as the editor-in-chief of the Connector student newspaper.







Meghan McCain Storms Off 'The View' Set After Argument Over Whistleblower
Man Ruled Mentally Incompetent in 2017 Now Accused of Fracturing 8-Year-Old Girl's Skull
After Texts Pushed 18-Year-Old Toward Suicide, Michelle Carter Gets Parole Denied but Will Get Out of Jail Early
Prosecutors Allege Major Democrat Donor Ed Buck Had at Least 10 Victims
Trump Admin To Sign Asylum Deal with El Salvador That Aims To Stem Flow of Migrants to US
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×