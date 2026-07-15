Man Running from ICE Agents Struck and Killed by Tractor-Trailer on Florida Highway

The race-hustling mainstream media are trying to stoke public outrage over the death of a Mexican national who was hit by a truck while running onto a highway in order to flee Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

As a reminder, these same media stooges repeatedly ignore or downplay the countless deaths of Americans who are raped, beaten, or killed by illegal aliens.

In the latest example of the Darwin Awards, a Mexican migrant died on Tuesday while fleeing ICE officers he had encountered at a Wawa convenience store in St. Augustine, Florida.

“While running away, the 28-year-old man crossed SR-16 and was hit by a semi-truck,” according to WTLV-TV in Jacksonville. “The truck driver stopped immediately and attempted to render aid, but the man died at the scene.”

The Florida Highway Patrol told the outlet the ICE agents had responded to a call at the Wawa store at about 7 a.m. Upon seeing the officers, four occupants of a vehicle scurried away.

Among them was the 28-year-old Mexican migrant, who ran onto a nearby highway and was struck by a tractor-trailer. The identity and immigration status of the victim has not yet been released.

In a statement Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security said it was investigating the incident.

“Florida Highway Patrol and HSI are investigating an incident resulting in the death of a Mexican national. We will provide an update when available,” the statement said, according to Fox News.

Liberal news outlets did their usual job of distorting the story. CNN used an amusingly vague headline — “Person fleeing ICE agents in Florida fatally struck by vehicle, highway patrol says.” It read as though ICE just pursues random “persons” it happens to run across, who are then perfectly justified in fleeing.

And naturally, it quoted, a statement from the Florida Immigrant Coalition blaming ICE — and essentially accusing ICE of murder.

“When federal agents descend on communities and initiate encounters that spark panic and fear, people run,” the statement read. “In the United States, in 2026, whether someone runs or complies with ICE, death is a very real possible outcome.”

Just as naturally, local media quoted local immigration activists expressing anger over the death — which happened because the man foolishly ran onto a highway while fleeing law enforcement.

“This was somebody’s son, this was somebody’s baby. A brother, a family member, just gone,” Maria Garcia of the Jacksonville Immigrant Rights Alliance told WTLV-TV.

“Shock, dismay, sadness that a person was so terrified of being caught by ICE that he ran across a highway,” she added.

Does Maria Garcia or the race-baiting corporate media ever express similar sadness when Americans are killed by illegal aliens?

THESE ARE THE PEOPLE

KILLED BY ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS 😔 THIS IS WHY I SUPPORT ICE & WHY I VOTED FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP X3! pic.twitter.com/BLWlCHpPyL — Denise 🇺🇸 (@NoDMsPerfavore) July 14, 2026

Horrific new details revealed about Rachel Morin’s brutal rape and murder as suspect denied bail https://t.co/DVOTfJsKT5 pic.twitter.com/q7Km6h6rem — New York Post (@nypost) June 21, 2024

Just for your reference, Peggy. Here is a picture of Laken Riley and of her MURDERER- who you want to protect. GFY pic.twitter.com/wa1nszzaNz — Mary Anne Summers (@MaryAnnsIsle) January 6, 2026

BREAKING: I’m told by a senior ICE source that the semi truck driver arrested in a deadly crash in Washington state yesterday is an Indian illegal alien who was caught and released at the Border by the Biden admin. I’m told that 25-year-old KAMALPREET SINGH was arrested by U.S.… pic.twitter.com/UJdurYEjhm — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 12, 2025

This is Jashanpreet Singh. He is an illegal Indian who killed 3 Americans while driving a truck he should have never owned. He only got a 5 year prison sentence in California. This should radicalize you. pic.twitter.com/gMuHNw1JDD — Red Pill Media (@RedPillMediaX) July 15, 2026

It’s tragic when anyone dies. But the farcical hypocrisy that Democrats and their media lapdogs display in reaction to the deaths of foreign criminals — versus the apathy they exhibit in reaction to the murders of American citizens — is sickening.

By now, even the clueless establishment media are aware that their non-stop gaslighting and attempts to manufacture public sympathy for foreign invaders is increasingly falling on deaf ears.

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