Man Says God Told Him To Give Stranger Car After He Saw Her Walking to Work in Cold

By Kim Davis
Published January 7, 2020 at 11:09am
A Tennessee woman has a vehicle to call her own thanks to the kindness of a stranger who gifted her his car on Christmas Eve.

Michelle Wilson was accustomed to walking to and from work in Bristol, Tennessee.

Christmas Eve was no different, and as Wilson walked down the street on her way to work, a stranger pulled up beside her and offered her a ride.

The driver was Allen Clark, who told WJHL-TV he had been at a friend’s house on Christmas Eve when he spotted Wilson walking in the cold.

“We offered her a ride and we just got to talking and then the rest is history,” Clark told WJHL.

After Clark dropped Wilson off at work, he felt a prompting in his heart that he said came from God.

“I believe God was telling me ‘Give her your car’ because I didn’t need it anymore. I just got a car,” said Clark.

Clark found the title to the vehicle and drove back to Wilson, who was still working when a woman burst inside the building to announce that someone was waiting outside to see her.

“I was at work and this girl come in there and she’s like, ‘There’s somebody out there in the parking lot who wants to see you.’ So I went out there, and he was out there, and my neighbors were out there with smiles,” Wilson said.

Clark stood there with the title in hand, ready to give Wilson a very generous Christmas present.

“I want to give you this car,” Clark told Wilson.

As Wilson stood there in disbelief, Clark insisted his offer was quite serious.

“You will walk no more,” the young man said.

Clark signed the title over to Wilson that very moment, knowing in his heart that he had obeyed the voice of God.

“Selling it would have helped me out, but I knew in my heart it would have helped you out more,” Clark told Wilson.

Wilson plans to drive the car for as long as she can — probably for the rest of her life, she told Clark.

The strangers have now become friends, bonded over a car ride that changed both their lives.

“It’s hard to believe someone would do that for a total stranger,” Wilson said.

