Man Seen Destroying Trump Sign in Viral Video Is About to Face Charges, District Attorney Says

 By Jack Davis  August 22, 2023 at 8:14am
A North Carolina prosecutor says that charges will be filed in the case of a Trump supporter whose sign was destroyed.

As reported by WRAL, prominent Republican businessman John Kane’s “Trump Won” sign was at first kicked by a male cyclist and set on fire a few days later.

Kane had videos of the incidents.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said Monday that the man will face misdemeanor charges in the incident.

Freeman said the suspect will be charged with two counts of misdemeanor injury to real property, according to the News & Observer.

Freeman said she could not publicly identify the suspect until he had been officially served.

Kane had offered a reward for information that would lead to an arrest in a post to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Some suggested a misdemeanor charge was too little.

In a video posted to Rumble, Kane indicated he was displeased with the charges.

“This man could have killed my children,” he said.

“By way of your actions in this instance, you deserve no respect, and you are certainly not doing what’s right,” he said in the video, addressing Freeman.

He said in the video that he believed the suspect should face a charge of arson.

“He didn’t give a damn. Neither do you,” he said in the video still addressing Freeman. “You’re no better than him.”

“The audacity of that is frightening,” Kane told WRAL after his sign was destroyed. “There are lots of signs I see I don’t care for. But I’ve not set one on fire.”

He also noted that he quickly replaced the sign.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
