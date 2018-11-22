Man Selling ‘Flying DeLorean’ on eBay, 10 Percent of Proceeds To Go to Parkinson’s Charity

Anyone who wants to get as close as this version of reality allows to the flying DeLorean immortalized in the movie “Back to the Future” only needs to go on eBay to meet the vehicle of their dreams.

Having about $45,000 will help a lot, too.

The DeLorean hovercraft is the brainchild of Matt Riese, who started building the creation in 2008 and finished — except for fine-tuning and tinkering — in 2012, according to Road and Track.

Along the way, Riese created a website, deloreanhovercraft.com, to talk to the world about his creation.

On the site, he makes it clear that he was inspired by the DeLorean, but that his creation is not a version of the famous car, even though it does having functioning gullwing doors.

This floating DeLorean will bring you back to the future pic.twitter.com/XiNQqopvA3 — Tech Insider (@techinsider) October 17, 2018

” … it’s actually a sculpture of one,” he wrote on the site. “The body is made out of styrofoam insulation that I glued together and carved into the shape of a Delorean, fiberglassed, and painted with metallic paint.”

The chassis sits on a skirt that in the original version was transparent, but is now a more solid foundation that is only translucent, Fox News reported

In a 2017 post about putting the hovercraft up for sale, he said it was time to sell the craft.

“It’s been a great ride. I’ve been interviewed by numerous TV shows, magazines, and blogs, I’ve been invited to show off the hovercraft at festivals and private parties, and I’ve met a ton of really great people who were inspired by what a determined person can accomplish if they really put their mind to it,” Riese wrote. “This project has defined an incredible few years for me, and now I’m getting ready to pass the torch. If you’d like a hovering DeLorean in your life, make me an offer and it could be yours!”

Riese’s sale includes something that would warm the heart of any “Back to the Future” fan: 10 percent of the purchase price will be donated to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

On the Kickstarter page where he raised money for his venture, Riese explained how it all began.

“If you’re like me, when you saw the flying DeLorean in ‘Back to the Future,’ you thought, ‘I want one of those!’ I think this dream has been brewing since I thought that as a kid, and a few years ago I decided to just build one,” he said.

There’s a working “Back to the Future” DeLorean hovercraft for sale on eBay. https://t.co/bjoDjxU6xx pic.twitter.com/mNiVJdKLM4 — Road & Track (@RoadandTrack) November 16, 2018

On his own site, Riese posted the question, “Are you crazy?”

He added an answer. “If building this makes me crazy, I don’t wanna be sane.”

