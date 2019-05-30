SECTIONS
Man Who Set Himself On Fire Outside the White House Dies from Injuries

By Molly Prince
Published May 30, 2019 at 6:48am
Modified May 30, 2019 at 7:34am
The individual who lit himself on fire outside of the White House on Wednesday has succumbed to his injuries.

Arnav Gupta, 33, reportedly lit his jacket on fire in a park along Pennsylvania Avenue and abruptly erupted into a fireball.

The Washington, D.C., Fire Department and Secret Service immediately responded and rendered first aid.

After the flames were extinguished, Gupta was rushed to a local hospital, according to the United States Park Police.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic violence that some viewers may find offensive.

The Park Police released a statement Thursday morning confirming that Gupta had died of his injuries on Wednesday night.

Gupta, a resident of Bethesda, was reported missing hours before he was discovered on fire.

“Gupta is described as an Indian male who is 5’ 9” tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, a mustache, and wears glasses,” the Montgomery County Police Department wrote on Facebook.

“Police are concerned for Gupta’s physical and emotional welfare.”

A motive for setting himself on fire had not yet been disclosed.

This story is developing and will be updated.

