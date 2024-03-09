A man who was videoed shooting his wife to death was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday.

Carey Birmingham, 60, shot his wife, Patricia Birmingham, to death on Dec. 6, 2021, outside their home in Spring, Texas. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and a fine of $5,000, according to KTRK-TV. The maximium sentence would have been 20 years.

The jury was composed of only women, according to KTRK.

Defense attorney Anthony Osso said the strategy was to plead guilty to the all-woman jury and explain that the killing came amid an argument.

“We never tried to justify the actions of our client, but the defense wasn’t about justification. It was about why he did what he did,” Osso said.

“All right, goodbye. You’re gonna meet Jesus,” Carey Birmingham told his wife, Patricia Birmingham, according to a video posted to X.

The video showed Carey Birmingham in a bathrobe pointing the weapon at his wife as he spoke.

In the full video shown in court, the gun fired three times, after which Carey Birmingham said, “I hope it was worth it.”

WARNING: The following video contains scenes of violence that some may find disturbing.







KTRK obtained audio of an argument that took place for about 30 minutes before the shooting. That argument was allegedly about an affair Patricia Birmingham had.

“I am f***ing done,” the husband said.

“I am f***ing done, too,” his wife said in reply.

Olivia Birmingham said she can never forgive her father.

“I lost both my parents that day. My dad died that day, too, because the person who did that to my mom and my father aren’t the same person,” she said.

She did not buy his argument that the action was caused by a flood of emotion.

“I don’t know, sudden passion? You have to have something. You have to have made that decision within you for a while; I feel like to do something, to do that to someone you really love,” she said.

Patricia Birmingham’s sister Mary Dees was outraged at the verdict, according to the Daily Mail.

‘The prosecutors did an outstanding job and were just as shocked with the verdict. I believe the judge was even shocked. Justice was NOT given here. My sister did not deserve this. Casey Birmingham is not the victim,” she wrote on social media.

