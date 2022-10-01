Parler Share
News

Man Spends $71,000 on Solar Panels - Gets $500 Bill Per Month Plus He Can't Use Them

 By Jack Davis  October 1, 2022 at 11:21am
Parler Share

The concept was simple. A homeowner living in a place with a couple hundred sunny days per year would install solar panels, and life would be a breeze.

That was months ago, and the solar panels remain little more than a roof ornament that cost Arizona homeowner Tim Carson $71,000 to install, according to KNXV-TV.

Carson said he was positive the idea made sense.

“I just wanted to be able to use electricity without paying APS costs,” Carson said, referring to Arizona Public Service, a utility company.

The project would tap into government rebates for solar energy installation, and might even result in a bit of a windfall, he said.

Trending:
Watch: Doorbell Camera Captures Jogger, Blissfully Unaware That She's Being Hunted By an Apex Predator

“We’d be selling electricity back to APS,” he said.


But then theory met reality.

A company called Jet Solar adorned Carson’s roof with solar panels in May. But that was only part of what needed to happen. The electric panel at Carson’s house needed to be replaced, and after that an inspection would be needed to ensure it was done right.

Carson said he began asking the company in May when the new panel would be installed. At first, he said, he did not get an answer. When promises began to flow, they were not followed up with action.

Do you think solar panels are worth it?

“They don’t return messages, they don’t return telephone calls,” he said.

KNXV reporter Joe Ducey went to Jet Solar’s Tempe offices, but the owner refused to talk to him.

As a result of the inaction, Carson is paying about $200 a month in loan payments for a system he cannot use and spent the summer paying high electric bills.

“We’re paying $500, thereabouts, and not getting any benefit from the solar,” he said.

Jet Solar has sent Carson $1,156 to cover loan payments and has said it will make his system operational in October.

Related:
Head of Europe's Largest Nuclear Plant Allegedly Blindfolded and Kidnapped

“All I want is the job finished and the solar turned on,” Carson said. “I’m not looking for any money back from them.”

The apparent simplicity of solar power has turned into a nightmare for others as well.

Ben Kulia of Hawaii installed solar panels on his roof back in 2018. Since then, he has spent over $50,000 to actually be able to use the panels, without success.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Man Spends $71,000 on Solar Panels - Gets $500 Bill Per Month Plus He Can't Use Them
Charges Announced for Man Accused of Putting Bullet Through 84-Year-Old Conservative Volunteer
Senior Apple VP Booted After What He Was Seen Doing in TikTok Video
Burglar Pries Open Window, Climbs Into Back Room - Instantly Meets Elderly Homeowner Who Gives No Mercy
Jockey Banned from Racing After Elbow Sends Opponent Tumbling Violently from Horse
See more...

Conversation