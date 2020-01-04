Man Sprouts Cancerous 5-Inch-Long 'Dragon Horn' Growth Out of His Back

British doctors recently revealed the results of a study conducted on a man who they reported had a cancerous “dragon horn” growth on his back.

The British Medical Journal study, published in December, focused on an unnamed 50-year-old manual laborer who had a 5.5-inch-long protrusion on his back that was shaped like a pumpkin stem or a contorted claw.

The man was diagnosed with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, which the study reported to be the second-most-common type of non-melanoma skin cancer.

Curiously, the man had “no previous or family history of skin malignancy and was not immunosuppressed,” according to the report.

Furthermore, there were no lymphatic anomalies that are usually connected to such odd protuberances.

Most cases of cutaneous are quickly removed through surgery, but this man allowed the tumor to grow for 3 years.

The consequential “dragon horn” had to be removed by surgeons at Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester, England, according to the BBC.

A skin graft from his thigh was used to replace the tissue that was removed.

The operation was successful; however, the authors of the study — Agata Marta Plonczak, Ramy Aly, Hrsikesa Sharma and Anca Breahna — said the man acquired the strange carcinoma only because it was “neglected by a patient living in a developed country with access to free healthcare.”

“This highlights that despite current public skin cancer awareness and rigorous healthcare measures, cases like this can still arise and slip through the net,” the study stated.

Treatable conditions can get out of control if they are left unchecked.

But unlike the man in the study, some patients have no idea that they have a tumor.

In January 2019, a woman who thought she was simply experiencing symptoms of menopause discovered that she had a 50-pound tumor in her abdomen.

An English man who had been diagnosed with a “muscle imbalance” broke his leg, leading doctors to discover that he actually had a cancerous tumor the size of an orange.

People who have any sort of growth are encouraged to visit a doctor.

