Man Suspected of Trying To Join Terrorists Pulled from Flight at JFK Airport

By Joe Saunders
Published July 26, 2019 at 1:08pm
There’s one less potential terrorist headed to the Taliban.

A New York man suspected of terrorist sympathies was pulled out of line when he was about to board an airplane at New York’s JFK Airport, numerous news reports said Friday.

The arrest resulted from an FBI investigation that involved keeping the man “under constant surveillance,” WPIX-TV reported.

The unidentified man was described as a 34-year-old who was born in Bangladesh but has become a naturalized citizen, WPIX reported.

The Qatar-bound Qatar Airways Flight 704 was due to leave JFK at 11:05 a.m., and the man was on the jetway leading to the plane when he was apprehended, WPIX reported.

He was expected to be arraigned in federal court.

According to the New York Post, the Bronx man’s case was being investigated by the Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Do you think the U.S. is winning the war against terror?

The arrest comes at a time when the Afghan militant group, which has been battling the U.S. military since it was toppled from power by the U.S. invasion that followed the 9/11 attacks, is near a deal with the Trump administration, according to Bloomberg.

American and Taliban negotiators have been meeting in Doha, Qatar — the same city where the suspect arrested Friday was headed.

“We are getting close,” Taliban spokesman Mohammad Suhail Shaheen told Bloomberg in a telephone interview Thursday.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was in Afghanistan for an unannounced visit Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal reported.

He projected a peace deal could be reached by the end of the summer.

“I hope we have a peace deal before Sept. 1,” Pompeo said, according to the newspaper.

The U.S. and Taliban teams are negotiating in Qatar because the Taliban refuses to recognize the American-backed government in Kabul.

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Man Suspected of Trying To Join Terrorists Pulled from Flight at JFK Airport
