Man Swinging Stick with Transgender Flag at Moms for Liberty Event Is Brought to Ground by Lone Cop's Quick Move: Report

 By Jack Davis  July 3, 2023 at 6:21pm
Seven people were arrested Sunday on the final day of the Moms for Liberty convention in Philadelphia.

Five people were arrested after they blocked traffic in front of the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown, where the event was held, according to WHYY-TV.

One person was arrested in a flag-waving incident that was shared on Twitter after the protester, who appeared to be a man, was taken down by a police officer. The circumstances of the seventh arrest were not disclosed.

Protesters said they perceive Moms for Liberty as the enemy.

“There’s no room on our school boards, there’s no room in our libraries, there’s no room in our city services, our positions of power, for people who don’t acknowledge or accept our existence,” protester Samantha Rise said, according to CBS.

Moms for Liberty is a loose collection of parents fighting back against the way educators are teaching topics including gender, race and sex.

Did this cop use too much force?

“Parents are seeing this.They’re opening up the backpacks. They’re finding what schools are teaching,” Moms for Liberty co-founder Tina Descovich said.

During the convention, speakers pushed back against the LGBT agenda

“No child is born in the wrong body,” said Jaimee Michell, a graphic designer and founder of the group Gays Against Groomers, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“We will not make peace with an ideology that seeks to sexualize, indoctrinate and amputate the healthy body parts of children,” Michell said.

After likening the use of pronouns aligned to gender preference to “a cult,” presenter Chris Elston said, “If you teach (children) there’s such a thing as being in the wrong body, they’re going to believe you.”

Attendees said they are not anti-trans; they are against teaching children certain things in school.

“We are for the trans community; we are just not for the teaching of gender identity in classrooms,” parent Tiffany Barbato said.

Speakers did not turn away from sharing their faith.

“I believe that God created two genders,” said former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is seeking the 20204 Republican nomination for president.

