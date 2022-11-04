Man Takes Hefty Kick to Pro-Life Sign; What Happens Next Shows God's Sense of Humor

It seems like a one in a million chance, or maybe karma, or perhaps God was just looking down and telling this abortion supporter that his hate shall not pass. Either way, this video is hilarious.

The video of a man who seems to be an opponent of the pro-life movement and who tried to kick down a church school’s pro-life political sign is going viral for showing one of the funniest chance incidents imaginable.

In the video, first posted by Earl Boyea, Bishop of Lansing, Michigan, a man is seen stalking down the sidewalk in front of the Church of the Resurrection School in Lansing when he makes a detour aimed right at the school’s pro-life, anti-Prop 3 yard sign.

The man walks up to the sign and kicks it, likely expecting to knock it down.

After he kicks it, he keeps walking on, self-assured that he took the sign out. But what happens after the sign flies up into the air is both hilarious and amazing.

Of the video, Bishop Boyea wrote, “This is superb. A man takes a hefty kick in the early hours of Monday at the Church of the Resurrection School’s anti-Proposal 3 “Fight Like Heaven” yard sign which sits in front of the Lansing school’s statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Watch what happens next! Ave Maria!”

This is superb. A man takes a hefty kick in the early hours of Monday at the Church of the Resurrection School’s anti-Proposal 3 “Fight Like Heaven” yard sign which sits in front of the Lansing school’s statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Watch what happens next! Ave Maria! pic.twitter.com/dcXLLHrN24 — Bishop Earl Boyea (@BishopBoyea) November 2, 2022

While the video is inspiring, amazing and hilarious, the sign the hapless man tried to knock down is speaking to a deadly serious proposal that is on the ballot in Michigan.

Will you be voting for candidates who value the sanctity of life this election? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1044 Votes) No: 0% (3 Votes)

The sign, carrying the slogan “Fight Like Heaven,” advocates against Michigan’s pro-abortion Proposal 3, which is on the ballot. Michigan is one of several states looking to push abortion this election year.

As Western Journal explained in its Oct. 5 podcast, Prop 3 aims to undo what the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade did for the country.

Supporters of Prop 3 claim that all the new amendment to the state’s constitution would do is “ensure the rights Michiganders had under Roe are preserved in the state constitution,” according to the Detroit Free Press.

But according to writer Margot Cleveland, Prop 3 does not just return Michigan to the rule of Roe. It greatly expands abortion and even assures that teens can have abortions without parental approval — or even their knowledge.

Cleveland added, “Because Proposal 3’s standard expressly provides the only legitimate interest is the health of the ‘individual,’ Michigan laws could no longer promote the choice of life, or seek to safeguard the developing fetus, or mandate parental consent, at least before fetal viability.”

Even the liberal Detroit Free Press noted that Prop 3 would codify into law “an unambiguous right for minors to seek abortions.”

The Catholic Church of Michigan also opposes Prop 3 for the same reasons Cleveland noted, namely that the amendment greatly expands abortion.

In its statement against the proposition, the church warns that the stakes could not be higher in this fight against the wide expansion of abortion.

“Proposal 3 goes far beyond just keeping abortion legal or reinstating the now overturned Roe v. Wade decision,” the Michigan Catholic Conference wrote on its webpage.

“It would allow abortions to be performed by anyone, at any point in pregnancy, and for any reason. It would throw away state laws regulating quality, safety, and inspections for abortion clinics. It would remove parental consent requirement for teens seeking abortions, and also teens seeking gender reassignment surgeries,” the church added.

“This amendment would take Michigan far beyond what was allowed for abortion under Roe. In the half-century since Roe, dozens of laws have been passed to regulate abortion. Under this amendment, those protections would be gone, and abortion would be unrestricted and unregulated,” the conference said of Prop 3.

Prop 3 would give Michigan some of the least restrictions on abortion of any state and would eliminate parental consent, cancel laws saying only physicians can perform abortions, and would allow an abortion to be performed at any time during the pregnancy, putting Michigan in the minority of states in all these categories.

Michigan is currently seeing a tight race between sitting Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and GOP challenger Tudor Dixon. The GOP challenger has been gaining support in the mostly Democrat state, especially with her successful performances in the recent debates.

By the beginning of October, the Trump-backed Dixon, who is staunchly pro-life, surged to within single digits in the polls.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.