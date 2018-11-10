SECTIONS
Police Report: Man Told Teen To Throw IED at Police During Protest March

By Savannah Pointer
at 9:44am
A man named Giovonni Gaines was arrested on Nov 1 after it was discovered that he was responsible for an explosive device that was detonated in the middle of several Oakland California police officers in July of this year, SF Gate reported.

The 23-year-old was arrested along with a 13-year-old who Gaines allegedly gave the device to and instructed to throw it at the police officers.

At the time of the explosion, there was a protest in Oakland over the death of Nia Wilson, who had been stabbed to death the day before at a BART station.

SF Gate reported that Lt. James Beere spearheaded the investigation that lead to the arrests of Gaines and the teen responsible for the explosion that injured 10 officers.

Both Gaines and his 13-year-old accomplice were demonstrating on July 23, at an event that was being overseen by Oakland police.

According to local ABC7, several officers stepped in to break up a fight that broke out during the demonstration.

At the point that the officers converged on the skirmish, an improvised explosive was thrown into the middle of the police officers.

“He had stored in his backpack an explosive device,” said Oakland Police Officers Association President Barry Donelan, according to ABC7.

Beere was also injured in the attack and said that he was able to find the culprits through the use of video footage of the event.

Do you think both culprits should be prosecuted?


“We saw Gaines pull up to the 13-year-old, remove an object from his backpack, hand that to 13-year-old, then light it,” Beere told ABC7. “You see the 13-year-old throw it.”

Beere told SF Gate that the teen was “very forthcoming and apologetic.”

The 13-year-old reportedly confessed to hurling the device, which was described as resembling an altered M-1000 firecracker.

The minor was allegedly handed the device by Gaines, and instructed to “throw it.” That account was later corroborated by surveillance footage.

“This was, fortunately for us, a rudimentary IED,” Beere said. “Had it used a little bit more skill and ingenuity, it would have caused a lot more damage and serious injuries.”

Gaines is currently being held on $3 million bond and is scheduled for a bail hearing next Thursday.

