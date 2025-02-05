A man was taken into custody Monday outside of the White House after first climbing up a fence protecting the presidential residence before climbing back down.

The individual’s name has not been released, according to WTTG.

It is uncertain whether he will face charges.

The would-be intruder’s fence-scaling exploit was videoed.

“Saw this pretty surreal thing at the White House today,” David Stanley posted to X.

“This man walked by my wife and I as we were taking pics of the White House. He walked by us and said “F*** it” and started crossing barriers until he reached White House fence,” he wrote.

Stanley noted the man’s actions drew a quick response from law enforcement, including from what appeared to be armed men on the roof of the White House.

“Seeing the snipers on top scurrying around and dogs racing out on the lawn was wild,” he wrote.

WARNING: The following post and video contain vulgar language that some readers may find offensive.

The White House and its grounds are protected by “uniformed officers, special agents, mission support personnel and advanced protective systems.”

The Secret Service said the incident and its response will be reviewed.

The website TMZ reported that authorities believe the individual has “an unspecified mental issue.”

The report said that with a charge of unlawful entry hanging over his head, the man will be given an evaluation.

The U.K.’s Daily Mail noted that President Donald Trump was in the White House for most of Monday, but it was uncertain where Trump was at the time of the incident.

Over the years, multiple people have sought to enter the White House grounds and been detained.

One who was quickly stopped and released was a toddler who in 2023 crawled in between the slats of the metal fence until Secret Service agents rounded him up and returned him to his parents, according to the Associated Press.

