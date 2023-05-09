Man Unleashes Deadly Fury After Seeing Intruders Holding His Son at Gunpoint and Tasing His Dog: Police

Police in Tennessee said a homeowner who shot two intruders and killed one of them over the weekend will not face any charges.

Police in Murfreesboro said in a news release that two masked men forced their way into a home on Friday night just after 8 p.m.

The men, who were both armed, tased the family’s dog upon entering the residence.

Police said the two then held a teenage boy at gunpoint.

The news release said the two intruders were not only masked but were also wearing gloves.

The Murfreesboro Police Department said the boy’s father was also armed and opened fire on the intruders.

“The homeowner retrieved his gun and shot the two intruders several times,” police said. “Three people were in the home at the time of the home invasion.”

Officers found a man they identified as Kevin Ford had died at the scene.

The other suspected intruder was identified as Clifford Wright.

Wright was found with mutable gunshot wounds at a nearby Salvation Army location and taken to a hospital.

He was “treated, released, and then taken to jail,” police said.

The suspect is charged with multiple crimes including aggravated burglary, attempted aggravated robbery, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent felony, the Murfreesboro Police Department said.

He is being held on a $700,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 5.

Police said that the homeowner will not be charged.

Tennessee is a stand-your-ground state, which means people have no duty to retreat from people they fear might hurt them.

A person inside of their own home or dwelling who believes they are in danger of “imminent death or serious bodily injury” to themselves or those they love can justifiably use deadly force, state law says.

