Share
News

Man Ushers San Francisco Elementary Kids from Bus, Turns the Camera Around to Show Filth They're Forced to Walk Through

 By Jack Davis  July 10, 2022 at 9:35am
Share

The streets of San Francisco are an ugly sight in a video posted to Twitter by a man who said he wants the desperate reality of the city to be seen by the world.

The video posted by Twitter used Ricci Wynne showed children getting off of a bus and then weaving their way through a disgusting spectacle on the sidewalks they must traverse to get home.

“These children where getting off the 14 transit line in #SanFrancisco #California on 8th and mission this is no back ally this is a main artery in our city that has been hijacked bye drug dealers and now it is Pure filth,” he wrote.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Trending:
Watch: Biden Wrong By 100 Years, Claims Widely Known School Shooting Occurred in 1918

“Bye kids, go get home safe, OK,” the man told the children as they exit the bus.

The next scene showed individuals who appear to be homeless, drug addicts or both, in a filth-strewn street.

“These little kids gotta walk through this s**t,” the man said as the short video ends.

Is it too late to reclaim our once-great cities?

“Now ask yourself this question would you want your children to walk through this squalor just to get home from school?” Wynne said in his post.

Wynne indicated the video was taken near the Linkage Center in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District, according to Fox News.

The Linkage Center was intended to help addicts access social services but has become a focus of criticism that drug use takes place there.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed had called for a crackdown on open drug use, according to the Daily Mail.

“It’s time that the reign of criminals who are destroying our city…comes to an end,” she said at the time. “It comes to an end when we take the steps with more aggressive law enforcement, more aggressive with the changes in our policies and less tolerant of the bulls**t that destroyed our city,” Breed said.

Related:
Hunter Biden's Ex-Wife Breaks Silence with First Televised Interview, Issues a Warning to Women

But Wynne said he wanted the world to see the city as it really is.

“I’m just trying to bring the images of the streets and the conditions to [the public],” he said, “Bring the awareness up…I’m trying to push for a change and try to see if we can get the streets back because we’re losing out here,” he said, according to the Mail.


San Francisco has had 13,424 larceny cases this year, up 20.4 percent from a year ago. Assaults are up 11 percent and rapes have increased 10 percent.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Pic: Historic James Webb Space Telescope's First-Ever Image Introduced - Highest Quality in History
Uvalde Officials Urged to Release Bombshell Footage from Horrific Day
Report - Seattle Earthquake Could Generate 42-Foot-Tsunami, Demolish City for Miles
Biden's Suspicious Tale of Abused 10-Year-Old Girl Needing Abortion Unravels as Story's Sole Source Is Identified
Musk Responds to Twitter Lawsuit; Was This His Plan All Along?
See more...

Conversation